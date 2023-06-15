Four things we learned about Washington's defense this offseason

The secondary looks improved.

Forbes is not the only defensive back that stood out this offseason. The entire group looked more polished than a year ago, and it could be argued that the secondary is the best position on the entire team.

Much of this is a credit to the depth the Commanders now have in the defensive backfield, which was noticeably absent last season. Forbes is a part of that, but so is second-round pick Quan Martin, who received some first team reps in the slot. Martin moves well in space and has the skill set to cover tight ends. He also loves Del Rio's system, which will allow him to use his position flexibility.

"What Quan gives us is an opportunity to use it really with kind of a hybrid guy," Rivera said. "That's really what it is. We listed him as a safety/nickel and he's a guy that has that kind of ability and flexibility for you … So, we have a lot of flexibility right now to do things."

But Washington's veterans had several highlights as well. Kendall Fuller and Benjamin St-Juste looked comfortable operating on the outside. At safety, younger players like Percy Butler showed signs of growth by grabbing an interception on the last day of minicamp.