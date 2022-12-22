Commanders' love for Jeremy Reaves goes beyond on-field production

That is why Way was so happy to see Reaves, who often goes out of his way to help others, receive the honor of being a Pro Bowl starter. In fact, Way was the first teammate to congratulate Reaves after Rivera told him the news.

"I told him the other day...'Dude, I've just had so much fun this year with you,'" Way said. "It's just a really fun experience to have together."

And of course, Reaves returns all the love he has gotten from Way.

"That's my guy, man," Reaves said of Way with a smile. "He's been here since I've been here, and he's kind of seen my story unfold. And so, me and him, we've kind of shared the same pathway. We've experienced things in life. To see his reaction is what got me, honestly. Just to see how happy he was for me in that moment. It was awesome, man."

For Reaves, giving back to his teammates is easy. After all, they have supported him through being cut, fighting for a spot and the loss of his mother. So, how could he not support them just as much as they have done for him?