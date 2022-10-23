Commanders Marching Band to debut new uniforms during Week 7

Jeffrey Dokken was so excited when he first laid eyes on the Washington Commanders Marching Band's new uniforms.

"I immediately loved them," said Dokken, the Marching Band's music director. "It's hard to get 50 of any group of people to agree on anything, especially musicians who are all very creative types, but to a person all of them are like, 'Dude, these are sick.'"

The Marching Band, which is one of just two marching bands in the NFL, will debut its chic new duds this Sunday when the Commanders take on the Packers. Co-Owner and Co-CEO Tanya Snyder was heavily involved in the design process throughout, and the result executes her vision for a modern and inclusive uniform that has a hint of military spirit and details that call back to classic looks.