Media roundup | Cole Holcomb proud of Jamin Davis' growth

Jahan Dotson

On how he feels training camp is going for him and what has been different from OTA's to training camp:

"I feel like things have been going pretty well so far. Just trying to get better each and every day, you know. Just being super blessed to be out here, you know, be able to play the game of football in the NFL. Sometimes you gotta stay, take a step back and really realize what you're doing and I'm doing that every single day. Just being grateful for being out here and being able to play with the guys. As to, from OTAs to, to training camp, it, it hasn't been too much different. Obviously going into the season, the, the intensity goes up just a little bit more, but at the end of the day, it's just work."

On where he feels he's grown from the spring:

"I feel like in the playbook. Obviously gotta know what you're doing to be able to be out there and play, but I'm kind of getting the little details. Coaches being able to move me around now so I can play multiple spots. Yeah, just become more comfortable with the playbook and then it enables me to play even faster."

On what he's learned about QB Carson Wentz:

"Very laid back like myself but a tremendous leader. He helps me in every phase that I need help with. He's been a great supporter and a great quarterback for me. A guy who's putting it on the money every single time I need it there or I'm, I'm getting targeted so, it is great to have him."

On somethings that he's learned from WR Terry McLaurin

"Yeah, how he's a professional every single day. He comes out here every morning. He recovers. He comes out here ready to practice every single day and he goes hard every single rep and all that. That's pretty much what you want in a teammate because you know, he's gonna leave it all on the line for you so, you wanna do the exact same for him. It is great playing alongside someone like him just because I know what he's gonna bring every single day and that's being a professional and playing his heart out. So, I wanna do the same for him."

On if he's changed or added anything he does because of the way WR Terry McLaurin does things: