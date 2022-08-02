Training Camp Notebook | RBs found open lanes in first padded practice

The pads were on for the Washington Commanders' Tuesday practice, and while the usual clack of the helmets was subdued by the Guardian caps, there was still a buzz of excitement that filled the air surrounding the practice field.

The defense, particularly the secondary, was the clear winner of Monday's practice, as the defensive backs picked up five interceptions. Today, things were more balanced, particularly in the final session of the day, when the running backs were finding a lot of open lanes.

Tuesday also saw the return of one-on-one matchups pitting the defensive line against the offensive line and the receivers against the defensive backs. Let's dive into some of the observations from the morning.

-- We'll start things off at the end of practice since, as mentioned before, the running backs were having plenty of success in the final team session of the day. J.D. McKissic and Antonio Gibson found room down the middle of the defense, while Jaret Patterson and Brian Robinson attacked the outside. Patterson hit a big hole down the left sideline and was pushed out by Darrick Forrest for a 15-yard gain. The expectation was for the offensive line to have more success on the ground with pads allowing them to be more physical, and as a result, the blocks and running lanes looked much more clean.