Antonio Gibson looking 'spry' in return to team drills

The media and fans in attendance at The Park haven't seen much of Gibson on the main since camp began. Up until Saturday, which was the first time he participated in individual drills, he was found on the side field rehabbing, and any time he spent with the offense was on the sideline without his helmet.

The lack of action was the first step in Ron Rivera and the team's "ramp up" process for Gibson, which was done out of "an abundance of caution."

"We're not gonna throw him out right away and have something happen. We wanna make sure there's nothing lingering."

It makes sense that Rivera wants to be careful with Gibson, considering how important he has been to the offense since he was drafted as a third-round pick in 2020. He's averaged nearly 1,200 total yards in the past two seasons, and he's the first Washington player to have back-to-back double-digit touchdown campaigns since Alfred Morris.

The "ramp up" process seems to have worked, because Rivera said Gibson did a "very nice job" with Monday workload.