Hail Mail | X-factors and sleepers on defense

We're about a week into the Washington Commanders' training camp, and there is a lot to talk about.

There are still weeks until the Commanders take the field against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 11, but we're starting to get a look at what the team will look like for the 2022 season.

We have plenty to address, so let's dive right into it and get to what Commanders fans want to know this week.

-- Thomas A.: Thoughts on Cam Sims this season and all the other WR in that group?

Cam Sims has been a quiet, but reliable player through the first six practices, which is what we've come to expect from the former undrafted free agent. Today might have been his best performance so far, as he made all his catches in one-on-one drills and nearly had an incredible snag in 11-on-11 drills.

In terms of the rest of the receivers, I think it's as deep as it was last season, even with Curtis Samuel on and off the field. Of the players at the bottom of the position who are vying for a spot, Dax Milne and Alex Erickson have stood out the most to me with Jequez Ezzard occasionally flashing on plays. The Commanders kept seven receivers in 2021, and it wouldn't surprise me if they did so again.

-- Will D.: Which rookie will have a bigger impact on the 2022 season: Brian Robinson or Cole Turner?