Media roundup | Sam Cosmi's progress feels like 'night and day' from rookie season

Sam Cosmi

On how he feels this training camp is going compared to last year's:

"It truly feels like night and day for me. Going into the first one you're just trying to find a spot, where you're going to fit, and how it's all going to work. Now that I got my feet under me, I feel very confident going into this second year. So I'm excited about it. I think it's a big leap for sure."

On the difference blocking for QB Carson Wentz versus QB Taylor Heinicke:

"All of those guys that you just spoke about are really talented and great guys to play with. Carson's a stud when it comes to being back there, he has a really good cannon and can move. It's different play, the guys play differently, but you get adjusted to it, and having him back there has been great."

On what is it like having a different guard next to him:

"I feel like I have a really good connection with every guard I go with out there: [G] Wes [Schweitzer], [G] Trey [Turner], [T] [Charles] Saahdiq, all those guys that kind of been rotating with and guys that I really enjoy being with. When they get out there it's like, let's go, let's ride and, and let's just kick some butt. So that's the mentality every time we go out there, it doesn't matter who's next to me."

On the subtle differences in playing with different lineman:

"Each guy has a different way of setting. Each guy has a different way of playing. You kind of get that feel, but we're all coached the same way. So I know what their responsibility is on certain plays and stuff like that. So I know what to expect. I mean, some guys are better at different things than others, but we were coached all the same way and we have that feel of, 'Hey for I'm doing this block, you need to do this, I need to do this.' So it's about the same."

On where he feels he is in the process of shoring up his technique and becoming more consistent: