McLaurin has confidence in his and Carson Wentz's budding chemistry

Every quarterback is different and brings their own style to the field. That's something McLaurin can attest to better than most in the league, as he's caught passes from seven quarterbacks in three seasons.

As great as it would be for McLaurin and Wentz to mesh on Day 1, it is not realistic. It's all part of the process, McLaurin said, and it takes time to develop things. For the past month, McLaurin has been focused on getting to know Wentz as a person and letting that bond carry over to the field.

"Not everything is going to be perfect and there are going to be times where I take accountability when I mess up, and I think that's the foundation you want to lay," McLaurin said.

Procedurally, McLaurin said things are going "great" between Wentz and himself. McLaurin is getting in the right spots, and Wentz is trying to get him the ball. He does feel that things have "definitely improved" from the first week of camp, which provides groundwork for the next two weeks of practice.

There are only two ways for Wentz and McLaurin to strengthen their connection: communication and reps.