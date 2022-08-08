Training Camp Notebook | Commanders begin preparations for preseason opener

-- With the tight end depth still being thin, the Commanders have needed to dig deeper in their depth, giving more players an opportunity to earn a roster spot. One player who has emerged in recent practices has been Armani Rogers. He had four catches today, including one from Wentz to open the first team drill of the day. As to whether a player like Rogers can make the roster, it depends on when Logan Thomas is taken off the PUP list. If he is still unable to practice by the end of the month, there could be one open spot.

-- Linebacker Nate Gerry is another new addition to the defense that was signed on Sunday. There have been questions about the position's depth in camp, and Rivera said that adding Gerry brings an "extensive background" in coverage the group, and he can be an asset on special teams. Rivera added that the linebacker corps is "big and stout" for the most part, but Gerry provides a skill set that "could really run and make a contribution that way."