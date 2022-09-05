Media roundup | Ron Rivera calls Ryan Kerrigan 'a guy that does things the right way'

Ron Rivera

On if things feel different with QB Carson Wentz at quarterback:

"Well, I think we have a quarterback. I do. I think we have a guy that can help us. I mean, not to say we didn't have some quality quarterbacks. Again, we did some pretty good things with when we had Alex Smith playing for us. I thought that was a great job by him and again, I thought last year Taylor [Heinicke] did the things that he needed to do to help us. But I think we have a guy that we can now, you know, establish and rally around and build off of which is what we tried to do in the off season, as far as making sure we had a stout offensive line to protect him and in the play makers and again, I'll always refer to that cuz I think that's what you have to do. Now in our circumstances, in our situation, I think we have a guy that, you know, we can establish and, and build around."

On having Assistant Defensive Line Coach Ryan Kerrigan around:

"Well, I think the practical experience. You know, the one thing about Ryan is that from the time I got here and watched him in 2020, just how much of a true pro he is. A veteran pro. A guy that does things the right way takes care of himself the right way. I think that'll be very important to our young guys to learn from his example and his experience. I tell this a lot of times to guys that are former players that are coaching, doesn't make you a better coach, just makes your guy with experience and that they can relate to and you know, that in itself is special. So, I think he'll use that and that'll help him in terms of, you know, his growth and development as a coach, but also gaining the players respect."

On if has noticed improvement with the defensive line:

"I think a group has gotten better and I think it's been incremental in terms of, you know, our first year to our second year, now to our third. I think each year has been a little bit of a process. Each year has been, you know, learning to break habits. Learning to understand it, you know, what's required of that position more so than anything else. Hopefully through repetition when things get tough, things get hard, they'll revert to the techniques that we're working on and trying to show as opposed to falling all the way back to what they did a few seasons ago."

On how Ryan Kerrigan playing with some of the guys on the defensive line can help the players and him as a coach:

"Well, I think if you understand, you know, what are your player's strengths and weaknesses, that'll be a focus. It'll be working on refining those strengths and improving those weaknesses. I think that's a huge benefit for a coach, especially somebody that can be technically sound at that position and really truly understand it. Like I've said before, the toughest position on this team is linebacker because of the three guys that have all played it. We sit there and you can really help a guy refine what he does and how he does it based on your practical experience and that's what you're gonna see with Ryan. Him being able to work with Montez [Sweat] and Chase [Young], I think that's gonna be huge and then helping Casey [Toohill] and James Smith-Williams and Efe [Obada]. For those guys, that will be great, but the guys that I'm really interested to how it impacts are gonna be the young guys. How does it affect Shaka [Toney]? How does it affect BK [William Bradely-King]? I mean, those are, those are young guys that could really benefit from that and hopefully they're taking advantage of it."