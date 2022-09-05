'He's a freak': Cole Holcomb, Ron Rivera praise Milo Eifler for earning roster spot

One example of that pursuit came in the preseason finale against the Baltimore Ravens, when quarterback Anthony Brown delivered a pass to running back Nate McCrary in the fourth quarter. Eifler sniffed out the play immediately, and as McCrary tried to juke and make Eifler miss, the linebacker broke down and grabbed him by the leg to force a loss on the play.

Another play -- his pass breakup against the Panthers -- forced a third-and-8 that ultimately resulted in Carolina punting the ball away.

Holcomb also noticed that Eifler's ability to learn and adapt to the defensive system played a key role in his growth.

"He would make a mistake one day, [and] you didn't see him make that mistake again," Holcomb said. "That helped him in that aspect, because...he started to do some really good things for us."

Eifler played in three of the team's final five games in 2021 with all his snaps coming on special teams. That is a role he is expected to retain in his second season with the team, as his speed will be of use on punt and kickoff coverage.