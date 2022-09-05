Practice Report | Commanders begin preparations for Jacksonville

The hype is starting to build around the Washington Commanders as they begin preparations for their 2022 season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the team can feel the difference after going through a month's worth of training camp.

"I thought the energy this morning in meetings and then out there on the practice field is what you're looking for," coach Ron Rivera told reporters after Monday's practice. "The guys do understand that it's on."

This year, the Commanders are kicking things off at home with a matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, who went 3-14 during their 2021 campaign. They ranked near the bottom of the league in offensive (27th in total yards) and defensive (28th in points allowed) categories, which led to them picking first in April's draft.

Washington is currently a three-point favorite, according to ESPN's metrics, but Rivera is too familiar with new head coach Doug Pederson and his staff to take the game lightly.