News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders part ways with Ron Rivera as head coach

Jan 08, 2024 at 08:59 AM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

Washington Commanders logo

The Washington Commanders have parted ways with Ron Rivera as their head coach after a 4-13 season.

"I want to thank Ron and his wife Stephanie for all they did for the Commanders and DMV community, especially during the ownership transition," **Commanders Managing Partner Josh Harris said in a statement.** "Ron helped navigate this organization through some challenging times. He is a good man and thoughtful leader who has positively contributed to this organization and the NFL. I wish the Rivera family nothing but the best moving forward."

Rivera, who first joined the franchise after the 2019 season, was 26-40-1 leading the Commanders. In his first season as head coach, he led the team to their first NFC East title since 2015, despite battling cancer. Rivera did not miss a single game during the 2020 season while receiving treatment, and the team had a four-game winning streak from Week 11-14 to get themselves in playoff contention.

Following the 2020 season, Rivera was named the NFC Coach of the Year by NFL 101 Awards.

Though the Commanders only made the postseason one time during Rivera's tenure, he guided them to a handful of impressive wins. In 2020, they upset the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers on the road, which jumpstarted their push for the division title. The following year, they came out of the bye week to take down Tom Brady and the 2020 Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which started another four-game win streak.

And in 2022, the Commanders traveled to Lincoln Financial Field and took down the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, who went on to appear in the Super Bowl and considered by many to be the best team in the league at the time, to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Last February, Rivera received the NFL's Salute to Service award for his efforts to honor and support military communities. USAA, the sponsor of the award, provided a $25,000 donation to each military branch's official aid society in Rivera's name. The NFL sent a matching donation to the charity of Rivera's choice.

But after starting the 2023 season 2-0, the Commanders slid to their eighth consecutive non-winning season. They closed things out with eight straight losses -- the longest streak in the NFL -- and struggled to put together competitive performances on both sides of the ball. As a result, Managing Partner Josh Harris decided that change was needed.

The Commanders enter the offseason with plenty of tools to rebuild their roster. They have nine draft picks, one of them being No. 2 overall, and plenty of estimated cap space to bring in new talent or re-sign pending free agents. The search for the right head coach to lead that effort will begin immediately.

Related Content

news

How to watch Managing Partner Josh Harris' end of season press conference

Washington Commanders Managing Partner Josh Harris will address the media today following the decision to relieve Ron Rivera of his duties as the franchise's head coach.
news

Statement from former head coach Ron Rivera

Former Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera thanks fans, players, coaches and the franchise's ownership group.
news

Statements from Bob Myers and Rick Spielman

Former Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers and former Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman provide statements on joining the Commanders' search committee for a new head coach.
news

Statement from Washington Commanders Managing Partner Josh Harris

Harris: "Today, we made the decision to part ways with Ron Rivera"
news

Instant analysis | Commanders' season ends with 38-10 loss to Cowboys

The Commanders now have the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft after ending the season with a 4-13 record.
news

Commanders receive No. 2 overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft

After jumping out to a 2-0 start, the Commanders won only two games for the rest of the year and wrapped the season up with an eight-game losing streak, the longest in the league and the longest for the franchise since the 2013 season.
news

Terry McLaurin gets fourth consecutive 1,000-yard season

After making a 15-yard reception in the fourth quarter of the 2023 season finale, McLaurin surpassed 1,000-yard mark for the fourth consecutive season. McLaurin is the first receiver in franchise history, which has included the likes of Hall of Famer Art Monk, Santana Moss, Gary Clark and several more, to do so in four consecutive seasons.
news

Washington Commanders vs. Cowboys Inactives | Week 18

The Washington Commanders have declared the following players as inactive for the Week 18 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.
news

Practice notes | Multiple starters ruled out vs. Cowboys

Tariq Castro-Fields, Kendall Fuller and Christian Holmes have all been placed on Injured Reserve. 
news

Three keys to Washington upsetting Dallas in Week 18

The Washington Commanders will close out the 2023 season on Sunday with a home game against the Dallas Cowboys. Here are three keys to getting an upset and spoiling the Cowboys' chances of winning the NFC East, presented by KIA.
news

Wake Up Washington | Final prep for the final game

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024.
Advertising