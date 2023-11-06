Commanders-Patriots Stats & Snaps

"Washington-New England Monday Stats Pack" is presented by BDO by the Numbers. People who know, know BDO.
A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 20-17 win over the New England Patriots, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.
General
- The Washington Commanders defeated the New England Patriots, 20-17 at Gillette Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
- Washington defeated New England for the first time since September 28, 2003 and the first time on the road since October 13, 1996. The victory snaps a four-game losing streak and two-game road losing streak against the Patriots.
- Washington amassed 432 scrimmage yards. It is the first time the team has had consecutive games with 400-plus offensive yards since Weeks 9-10 of the 2020 season.
- Washington had five players with four or more receptions. It was the third time five or more players have had four or more receptions in a game this season.
- Washington had six offensive plays of 20-plus yards, tying their single game high this season.
- Washington recorded at least one receiving touchdown and at least one rushing touchdown in a single game for the fourth time this season, their most through nine games since 2020.
- Head Coach Ron Rivera is now 3-0 all-time against the New England Patriots.
Offense
- Quarterback Sam Howell completed 29-of-45 passes for 325 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. He added five carries for 26 yards, including a career-long 24-yard rush.
- Howell's 24-yard rush came on a 3rd-and-23 and was the longest third down conversion by Washington since 2013.
- Howell eclipsed 2,500 passing yards becoming the first quarterback in franchise history to reach the feat in his first 10 career games. Additionally, he is the 12th quarterback all-time to surpass the milestone in 10 or less career games and the first to do so since Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert in 2020.
- Howell joins Mark Rypien and Kirk Cousins as the only Washington quarterbacks to record three games of 300-plus passing yards in their first 10 career games.
- For the first time in his career, Howell recorded 300-plus passing yards in consecutive games.
- Howell's 246 completions rank third all-time through 10 career games, trailing only Justin Herbert (269) and Joe Burrow (264).
- Running Back Brian Robinson Jr. had 18 carries for 63 yards and a touchdown. He also added one reception for four yards.
- Robinson Jr. has scored in five consecutive road games for the first time in his career. He joins Travis Etienne and Christian McCaffrey as the only players to have an active streak of at least one score in four or more consecutive road games this season.
- Robinson Jr. has recorded a touchdown in six games this season, the most by a Washington player within their first nine games of a season since Stephen Davis in 2000.
- Running Back Antonio Gibson had six carries for 34 yards. He also added five receptions for 42 yards.
- Gibson's 149 career receptions are tied with Joe Washington for the tenth-most receptions by a running back in franchise history.
- Gibson eclipsed 2,500 career rushing yards. He is the 14th player in franchise history to accomplish the feat and the first to do so since Alfred Morris in 2013.
- Gibson recorded three kick returns for 72 yards. His 37-yard kick return to open the game was his longest since December 18, 2022.
- Wide Receiver Jahan Dotson had four receptions for 69 yards and a touchdown. His 33-yard score was the longest of his career.
- Dotson has recorded a receiving touchdown in back-to-back games. It is the third time in his career he has recorded touchdowns in two or more consecutive games.
- Wide Receiver Terry McLaurin had five receptions for 73 yards (14.6 avg), including a season-long 36-yard catch.
- Wide Receiver Jamison Crowder registered four receptions for 23 yards.
- Crowder (234) passed Brian Mitchell (232) for 16th on the franchise's all-time receptions list.
- Wide Receiver Bryon Pringle had three receptions for 55 yards (18.3 avg.) including a 26-yard catch, his longest reception since December 18, 2022.
- Pringle recorded 55-plus receiving yards for the first time since October 17, 2021.
Defense
- Defensive Back Jartavius "Quan" Martin recorded one pass defensed and his first career interception.
- Cornerback Benjamin St-Juste recorded three tackles and three passes defensed, bringing his career total to 23.
- St-Juste's 13 passes defensed this season ranks third in franchise history through Week 9.
- St-Juste recorded three-plus passes defensed in a single game for the second time this season, the most for Washington since Bobby McCain in 2021.
- Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. recorded two passes defensed. He is the fourth rookie in franchise history to have at least three games with two or more passes defensed and first since Bashaud Breeland in 2014.
- Safety Percy Butler recorded one tackle for loss and one pass defensed, the first of his career.
Special Teams
- Kicker Joey Slye was good from 30 and 37 yards on his two field goal attempts.
- Punter Tress Way punted five times for 239 yards, pinning four inside the 20.
Snap counts
Offense (78 plays)
|Player
|Plays
|Percentage
|Andrew Wylie
|78
|100%
|Charles Leno Jr.
|78
|100%
|Chris Paul
|78
|100%
|Sam Cosmi
|78
|100%
|Tyler Larsen
|78
|100%
|Sam Howell
|78
|100%
|Terry McLaurin
|67
|86%
|Jahan Dotson
|59
|76%
|Logan Thomas
|57
|73%
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|44
|56%
|John Bates
|37
|47%
|Jamison Crowder
|37
|47%
|Antonio Gibson
|34
|44%
|Dyami Brown
|23
|29%
|Byron Pringle
|18
|23%
|Alex Armah
|10
|13%
|Cole Turner
|4
|5%
Defense (64 plays)
|Player
|Players
|Percentage
|Percy Butler
|64
|100%
|Jamin Davis
|64
|100%
|Kamren Curl
|64
|100%
|Kendall Fuller
|64
|100%
|Benjamin St-Juste
|64
|100%
|Daron Payne
|50
|78%
|David Mayo
|49
|77%
|Jonathan Allen
|49
|77%
|Emmanuel Forbes Jr.
|48
|75%
|James Smith-Williams
|44
|69%
|Casey Toohill
|42
|66%
|Efe Obada
|21
|33%
|Quan Martin
|15
|23%
|Khaleke Hudson
|15
|23%
|Andre Jones Jr.
|14
|22%
|John Ridgeway III
|14
|22%
|Phidarian Mathis
|14
|22%
|KJ Henry
|9
|14%