Commanders place Antonio Gibson on IR, sign Jaret Patterson from practice squad

The Washington Commanders have placed running back Antonio Gibson on Injured Reserve for their 2022 season finale against the Dallas Cowboys and signed Jaret Patterson from the practice squad. The Commanders have also signed Reggie Bonnafon to the practice squad in Patterson's place.

Gibson, who was ruled out of the Commanders' game against the Cleveland Browns, ends his season with 899 total yards (546 rushing and 353 receiving) and five touchdowns. His rushing yards were second on the team, while his receiving yards were fourth. He had 297 yards after the catch, which is second behind Terry McLaurin.

Patterson has spent the 2022 season on the Commanders' practice squad after being cut after training camp. After being the team's only undrafted free agent in 2021, he played in all 17 games as a rookies and rushed for 266 yards and two touchdowns on 68 carries. He has been on the gameday roster twice this season with three kickoff returns for 70 yards.