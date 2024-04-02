Commanders re-signees excited for new direction, more opportunity

Obada already had some, albeit brief, experience with how Quinn likes to structure his culture. He spent training camp with the Falcons when Quinn was their head coach, and while the two didn't spend much time together, it was clear to Obada cared about his players. Case in point: Quinn reached out to Obada after the defensive end broke his leg to offer some emotional support.

"That meant so much to me," Obada said. "I'm just happy he's here. He's a great guy. He's a player's guy, a guy that cares about people and your development. Honestly, this organization's got a bargain. They got a great guy in him."

For those who haven't played for him, the difference was felt immediately.

"I can just sense that...it is a little different in the building, and I think that's the exciting thing about it, just coming in today and just kind of sensing that feel and that change in the atmosphere in the building."

Whether or not all the effort Quinn and Peters have put into changing the roster will equal more wins is yet to be determined, but the players they retained have bought into the new vision. They believe in the direction they're headed in and want to be part of the collaborative, player-centric focus the staff has touted as the foundation for success.

The best part about it: they can tell those emotions are genuine.