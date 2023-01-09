Game balls | four standouts from Washington's win over Dallas

The Washington Commanders wrapped up the 2022 season with some spark and positivity, beating the Dallas Cowboys, 26-6, at FedExField. Quarterback Sam Howell, wide receiver Terry McLaurin, cornerback Danny Johnson and linebacker Khaleke Hudson all had strong performances that helped power Washington to the win over their division rivals.

Sam Howell

On Wednesday, after a season playing backup to Carson Wentz and Taylor Heinicke while adjusting to life in the NFL, Howell learned that he would be starting the Commanders' season finale against the Cowboys. Not only would this game give him his first NFL start, but it would also give him his first-ever minutes of NFL regular season action.

The former UNC star's first play of the game could not have gone any more perfectly. Handling his first snap with just four minutes off the clock, the rookie signal-caller threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Terry McLaurin that gave Washington an early lead. In the third quarter, Howell enjoyed his own jaunt in the end zone to extend the Commanders' lead to 14 points, making him the first Washington quarterback to throw and rush for a score in a single game since Robert Griffin III in 2012.