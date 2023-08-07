Commanders release first 2023 unofficial depth chart

The Washington Commanders have released their first unofficial depth chart ahead of their preseason opener against the Cleveland Browns.
The Commanders will travel to Cleveland for their only road game of the preseason. The game will be televised on NBC4 with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
There are few surprises in the Commanders' first iteration of the unofficial depth chart. As expected, Sam Howell is listed as the starter with Jacoby Brissett as his backup. Emmanuel Forbes is listed as the starting cornerback opposite Kendall Fuller with Benjamin St-Juste as the starting slot corner.
On the offensive line, Saahdiq Charles is listed as the starting left guard, although he has been limited in practice because of a calf injury. Dax Milne is listed as the starting punt returner, and Antonio Gibson is slated as the starting kickoff returner.
Here is a look at the full unofficial depth chart in order of their appearance on the list.
OFFENSE
|Position
|First
|Second
|Third
|Fourth
|WR
|Terry McLaurin
|Dyami Brown
|Brycen Tremayne
|Jalen Sample
|LT
|Charles Leno Jr.
|Cornelius Lucas
|Braeden Daniels
|LG
|Saahdiq Charles
|Chris Paul
|Jaryd Jones-Smith
|Mason Brooks
|C
|Nick Gates
|Tyler Larsen
|Ricky Stromberg
|RG
|Sam Cosmi
|Aaron Monteiro
|Nolan Laufenberg
|Mason Brooks
|RT
|Andrew Wylie
|Trent Scott
|Alex Akingbulu
|TE
|Logan Thomas
|John Bates
|Cole Turner
|Curtis Hodges/Brandon Dillon
|WR
|Curtis Samuel
|Dax Milne
|Kyric McGowan
|Kazmeir Allen
|WR
|Jahan Dotson
|Byron Pringle
|Marcus Kemp
|Mitchell Tinsley/Zion Bowens
|QB
|Sam Howell
|Jacoby Brissett
|Jake Fromm
|RB
|Brian Robinson
|Antonio Gibson
|Jonathan Williams/Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|Derrick Gore/Jaret Patterson
|FB
|Alex Armah
DEFENSE
|Position
|First
|Second
|Third
|Fourth
|DE
|Montez Sweat
|Casey Toohill
|Andre Jones Jr.
|Joshua Pryor
|DT
|Daron Payne
|John Ridgeway
|Abdullah Anderson
|Curtis Brooks
|DT
|Jonathan Allen
|Phidarian Mathis
|Efe Obada
|Benning Potoa'e
|DE
|Chase Young
|James Smith-Williams
|K.J. Henry
|William Bradley-King
|OLB
|Jamin Davis
|Khaleke Hudson
|De'Jon Harris
|Ferrod Gardner
|MLB
|Cody Barton
|David Mayo
|Milo Eifler
|CB
|Kendall Fuller
|Jartavius Martin
|Nick Whiteside II
|D.J. Stirgus
|CB
|Benjamin St-Juste
|Rachad Wildgoose
|Tariq Castro-Fields
|Jace Whittaker
|CB
|Emmanuel Forbes Jr.
|Danny Johnson
|Christian Holmes
|DeMarcus Fields
|SS
|Kam Curl
|Jeremy Reaves
|Kendall Smith
|FS
|Darrick Forrest
|Percy Butler
|Terrell Burgess
SPECIAL TEAMS
|Position
|First
|Second
|Third
|Fourth
|P
|Tress Way
|K
|Joey Slye
|Michael Badgley
|H
|Tress Way
|LS
|Cameron Cheeseman
|KR
|Antonio Gibson
|Byron Pringle
|Dax Milne
|Jaret Patterson
|PR
|Dax Milne
|Jahan Dotson
|Kyric McGowan
|Kazmeir Allen