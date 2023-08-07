News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders release first 2023 unofficial depth chart

Aug 07, 2023 at 04:14 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

09092022 Week 1 Friday Practice KC8127
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders

The Washington Commanders have released their first unofficial depth chart ahead of their preseason opener against the Cleveland Browns.

The Commanders will travel to Cleveland for their only road game of the preseason. The game will be televised on NBC4 with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

There are few surprises in the Commanders' first iteration of the unofficial depth chart. As expected, Sam Howell is listed as the starter with Jacoby Brissett as his backup. Emmanuel Forbes is listed as the starting cornerback opposite Kendall Fuller with Benjamin St-Juste as the starting slot corner.

On the offensive line, Saahdiq Charles is listed as the starting left guard, although he has been limited in practice because of a calf injury. Dax Milne is listed as the starting punt returner, and Antonio Gibson is slated as the starting kickoff returner.

Here is a look at the full unofficial depth chart in order of their appearance on the list.

OFFENSE

Table inside Article
Position First Second Third Fourth
WR Terry McLaurin Dyami Brown Brycen Tremayne Jalen Sample
LT Charles Leno Jr. Cornelius Lucas Braeden Daniels
LG Saahdiq Charles Chris Paul Jaryd Jones-Smith Mason Brooks
C Nick Gates Tyler Larsen Ricky Stromberg
RG Sam Cosmi Aaron Monteiro Nolan Laufenberg Mason Brooks
RT Andrew Wylie Trent Scott Alex Akingbulu
TE Logan Thomas John Bates Cole Turner Curtis Hodges/Brandon Dillon
WR Curtis Samuel Dax Milne Kyric McGowan Kazmeir Allen
WR Jahan Dotson Byron Pringle Marcus Kemp Mitchell Tinsley/Zion Bowens
QB Sam Howell Jacoby Brissett Jake Fromm
RB Brian Robinson Antonio Gibson Jonathan Williams/Chris Rodriguez Jr. Derrick Gore/Jaret Patterson
FB Alex Armah

DEFENSE

Table inside Article
Position First Second Third Fourth
DE Montez Sweat Casey Toohill Andre Jones Jr. Joshua Pryor
DT Daron Payne John Ridgeway Abdullah Anderson Curtis Brooks
DT Jonathan Allen Phidarian Mathis Efe Obada Benning Potoa'e
DE Chase Young James Smith-Williams K.J. Henry William Bradley-King
OLB Jamin Davis Khaleke Hudson De'Jon Harris Ferrod Gardner
MLB Cody Barton David Mayo Milo Eifler
CB Kendall Fuller Jartavius Martin Nick Whiteside II D.J. Stirgus
CB Benjamin St-Juste Rachad Wildgoose Tariq Castro-Fields Jace Whittaker
CB Emmanuel Forbes Jr. Danny Johnson Christian Holmes DeMarcus Fields
SS Kam Curl Jeremy Reaves Kendall Smith
FS Darrick Forrest Percy Butler Terrell Burgess

SPECIAL TEAMS

Table inside Article
Position First Second Third Fourth
P Tress Way
K Joey Slye Michael Badgley
H Tress Way
LS Cameron Cheeseman
KR Antonio Gibson Byron Pringle Dax Milne Jaret Patterson
PR Dax Milne Jahan Dotson Kyric McGowan Kazmeir Allen

Related Content

news

Training camp notebook, Day 11 | Commanders value versatility in backend of WR room

When it comes to filling the backend of the position, coach Ron Rivera has a list of qualities he looks for in players.
news

Wake Up Washington | Gearing up for Cleveland

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.
news

Percy Butler | 'I feel like I took a big jump'

Washington Commanders safety Percy Butler addressed the media after practice on Aug. 6. Here is a full transcript of the press conference.
news

Training camp notebook, Day 10 | Commanders begin prep for preseason opener

The Commanders are five days away from playing the Cleveland Browns, and they're anxious to match up against another team.
news

John Bates | 'I feel like we're in a really good spot'

Washington Commanders tight end John Bates addressed the media after practice on Aug. 6. Here is a full transcript of the press conference.
news

Ron Rivera | 'Really pleased with the work we got in today'

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera addressed the media after practice on Aug. 6. Here is a full transcript of the press conference.
news

Chris Rodriguez plans to stick to his identity

This 23-year-old sixth-round pick is known for his trademark power running, which is what caught coaches' eyes in Washington. As a running back, the ability to combine speed and strength means the opportunity for serious yardage.
news

Commanders sign CB Jace Whittaker, release G Keaton Sutherland

The Washington Commanders have announced the following roster move on Saturday.
news

Training camp notebook, Day 9 | Practice gets chippy to end Week 2

The tensions were high in the final practice of the week, and Rivera hopes the day can be a learning experience for his players.
news

Forbes sheds light on his 'good luck' chains 

There is a lot about Emmanuel Forbes Jr. that shines. His quickness, length, instincts and ball skills are all impressive, but no feature about the rookie cornerback glimmers quite like his chains. Literally.
news

Commanders place David Bada on IR, sign DT Curtis Brooks

The Washington Commanders have announced the following roster move on Thursday.
Advertising