Commanders release first 2023 unofficial depth chart

The Washington Commanders have released their first unofficial depth chart ahead of their preseason opener against the Cleveland Browns.

The Commanders will travel to Cleveland for their only road game of the preseason. The game will be televised on NBC4 with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

There are few surprises in the Commanders' first iteration of the unofficial depth chart. As expected, Sam Howell is listed as the starter with Jacoby Brissett as his backup. Emmanuel Forbes is listed as the starting cornerback opposite Kendall Fuller with Benjamin St-Juste as the starting slot corner.

On the offensive line, Saahdiq Charles is listed as the starting left guard, although he has been limited in practice because of a calf injury. Dax Milne is listed as the starting punt returner, and Antonio Gibson is slated as the starting kickoff returner.