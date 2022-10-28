Commanders' run game starting to work as envisioned

Fittingly, Gibson's run came shortly after Robinson moved the chains to convert a third-and-1. On the same drive, Robinson then ripped off a 24-yard gain four plays later.

"That's how the tandem works is that you got one guy that can hammer it up inside, well, he's gonna soften a little bit and you bring a guy in that has the ability to go inside but can balance it and he bounces it a couple times, now it stretches the defense," Rivera said. "You come back, you hand the ball back off to Brian going inside and all of a sudden there's a crease or two that wasn't there earlier.

"That's kind of based on being able to mix those guys up."

After Washington's win over Chicago, Rivera noted that the team took too long to get Gibson involved. The Commanders were trying to feature Robinson, but Rivera noted the team had "gotten away" from Gibson in the first half of that contest. When the Commanders returned after halftime, Gibson was featured more and the balance between the two helped get the offense going. On Sunday, the workload between Robinson and Gibson was more balanced from the start. Robinson, who seized the starting job in training camp prior to his shooting, still took the majority of snaps, though Gibson was mixed in a lot earlier.

Rivera also mentioned the importance of getting Washington's backs involved in the passing game. Gibson caught a 9-yard touchdown and finished with three catches for 18 yards, while Robinson had two catches for 13 yards.

Of course, the margin for error with Washington's preferred game plan is thin. Teams often get away from rushing the ball when falling behind by multiple scores, meaning the Commanders' defense will also have to keep dominating for Washington to stick with the run.

But Washington appears to have the running backs to make it a successful strategy when the circumstances are right. Just like Rivera and Co. envisioned.