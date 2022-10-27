Practice report | Ron Rivera provides positive update on Chase Young

That caution was what slowed the Commanders from designating him to return this week. Young had a heavy workload on Sunday, but the doctor wanted him to slow things down for one more week.

Assuming he is activated for Week 9 against the Minnesota Vikings, Young would provide a boost on multiple fronts to the Commanders' defensive line and team overall. Young is an emotional leader for the team, and while he has not been able to practice with his teammates, Taylor Heinicke said he still roots for his teammates.

"You always hear him at practice and he's not practicing, but he's right there in it and he gets the guys juiced up," Heinicke said. "It's always fun seeing Chase go out there and do his thing. We're hoping he can come back soon."

The defensive line is currently playing some of its best football with 19 sacks, which is tied for seventh in the NFL. According to Football Outsiders, the group's adjusted sack rate (8.2%) is also seventh in the NFL.

It is unknown how long it will take for Young to get up to speed, but it is a guarantee that having the 2020 No. 2 overall pick will certainly bolster the group.