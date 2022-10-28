'I've never seen him so animated': Heinicke's trust in McLaurin paying off

Since he was drafted in 2019, McLaurin has played with nine different starting quarterbacks. None of them have targeted him more frequently than Heinicke, who is set to start his second straight game Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts. In Washington's victory over the Packers, Heinicke targeted McLaurin eight times — marking the eighth time in which the wideout received at least eight targets with Heinicke under center. The next closest quarterback to near that mark was Dwayne Haskins, who had five such games with McLaurin.

McLaurin averages 7.7 targets per game with Heinicke — more than he got from his old college teammate Haskins (7), or from Alex Smith (6.5), or Carson Wentz (6.2). Not a huge difference, but every opportunity matters for a wideout.

"I hope I can get as many targets as I can from every quarterback," McLaurin said. "But the benefit him and I have, we've had more reps than some of the other quarterbacks I've had the pleasure to play with. Building that camaraderie, building that rapport takes time.

"It takes reps. … It's hard to just have that when you have a new quarterback."

McLaurin's point is well put. After all, McLaurin and Heinicke have played 17 games together, leading to 77 completions for 1,035 yards. Haskins, meanwhile, is the only other signal-caller who exceeded 10 games. Heinicke understands where McLaurin is going to be — and he trusts he's going to haul it in. Last season, McLaurin led the league in contested catches.

But Heinicke has a simpler explanation: McLaurin is the Commanders' best receiver. So naturally, he's going to get the ball.