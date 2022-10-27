Gary Clark sees flashes of 'The Posse' in Commanders' WR trio

That praise is not lost on McLaurin, who said the dinner was a unique experience to hear from the players who "have built this place and have built our position."

"It was a nice time to break bread and share a good word and a good meal, but also learn from them and hear their experiences of what they went through to become the players that they did," McLaurin said.

Even though the Posse was imposing their will on defenses long before McLaurin was born, the wideout knows that the trio was a force "to be reckoned with." So, the fact that Clark believes he and his teammates were even in their stratosphere is "crazy to hear."

"They were dead serious," McLaurin said. "To hear that from how much respect they have for our group, how much admiration they have for us, I think that that kind of motivates us to continue to make them proud."

Samuel said he and his teammates spent most of the dinner asking the Posse questions about their experience and taking advice from the group. The biggest tip they received was to feed off each other's success.

"Just stay together, stay close as a group," Samuel said. "Just from talking with them, you see how close they are still to this day. As receivers, we're always hanging out, we're always around each other. I feel like that's why we play the way we play."

Advice was not the only thing McLaurin, Samuel and the rest of Commanders' receivers got at the dinner. Sanders brought both of his Super Bowl rings and allowed each player to admire the pieces of franchise history.

Being a champion is the ultimate motivation for McLaurin, as it is for his teammates. The hope is that eventually, McLaurin and the rest of the receivers will have a ring of their own.