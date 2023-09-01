Commanders season opener vs. Cardinals officially sold out

The Washington Commanders are ushering in a new era for the franchise, and tens of thousands of fans will be at FedExField to witness it.

The Commanders' 2023 season opener, which will be against the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 10, has officially sold out. Fans fortunate enough to have tickets will get a firsthand look as Ron Rivera, Sam Howell, Jonathan Allen and the rest of the Commanders squad takes the field looking to start the year with a Week 1 win for the third time in four seasons.

The Commanders recently announced a $40 million investment in FedExField, funding significant upgrades to the stadium infrastructure and the overall fan experience. These upgrades include three new themed suites, new ticket scanning pedestals, point of sale upgrades, and updated Commanders branded imagery around the stadium, as well as maintenance repairs to the bowl and paint around the stadium.

The redesigned fan experience starts on the way into FedExField. Fans will immediately see updated, team-branded signage across the stadium exterior and around the concourse. Fans are encouraged to arrive three hours before kickoff and head into SeatGeek Legends Plaza, where they can enjoy live music, tailgate games, interact with team partner activations and Washington Legends and watch the Command Center: Gameday Live show. They also can get an early look at team warm-ups in the Bud Light End Zone. SeatGeek Legends Plaza gates open at 10 a.m., one hour before regular gates, with a variety of beverages, including domestic beers starting at $6.75 available until kickoff, and rotating local food trucks operating throughout the game. At the home opener, fans can look forward to a live pregame concert by DJ Kool, known for his hit single "Let Me Clear My Throat."

