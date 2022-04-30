News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders select Chris Paul with No. 230 overall pick

Apr 30, 2022 at 05:49 PM
CP711111

With the No. 230 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Washington Commanders select Tulsa tackle Chris Paul to shore up the offensive line.

Paul (6-foot-4, 323 pounds) put together a strong end to his college career, as he earned all-conference honors on 10 starts. He played at both left and right tackle for Tulsa, offering the position versatility that Washington desires for its front.

"He's highly intelligent on and off the field. Picking up technique and scheme will not be a problem for him," wrote NFL.com's Lance Zierlein.

Paul is known for his strong ability as a blocker in both the run and passing game. He's a four-year starter and also has experience at guard. He should provide valuable depth for the Commanders in his first season.

Off the field, he had an accomplished college career, as he served a member of the NCAA Board of Governors Committee to Promote Cultural Diversity and Equity (CPCDE), was named to the NCAA's Division I Football Oversight Committee as a SAAC representative for 2021 and served as the American Athletic Conference's representative to the NCAA Division I Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.

Related Content

news

Commanders select Christian Holmes with No. 240 overall pick

The Oklahoma State cornerback garnered All-Big 12 honors in 2021.

news

Commanders select Sam Howell with No. 144 overall pick

Howell was named a Manning Award finalist and has shown he can be a dual threat.

news

Commanders select Brian Robinson Jr. with the No. 98 overall pick

Robinson's rushing earned him spots in the Alabama record books.

news

Washington selects Jahan Dotson with 16th pick

Penn State WR is the first-ever pick of the Commanders era.

Advertising