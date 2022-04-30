Commanders select Chris Paul with No. 230 overall pick

With the No. 230 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Washington Commanders select Tulsa tackle Chris Paul to shore up the offensive line.

Paul (6-foot-4, 323 pounds) put together a strong end to his college career, as he earned all-conference honors on 10 starts. He played at both left and right tackle for Tulsa, offering the position versatility that Washington desires for its front.

"He's highly intelligent on and off the field. Picking up technique and scheme will not be a problem for him," wrote NFL.com's Lance Zierlein.

Paul is known for his strong ability as a blocker in both the run and passing game. He's a four-year starter and also has experience at guard. He should provide valuable depth for the Commanders in his first season.