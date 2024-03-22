Commanders' special teamers thrilled to learn from Larry Izzo

Getting players to buy into special teams roles is not always an easy task. Most players in the NFL were key pieces on their high school and college teams, and the prospect of being bumped to being on special teams can be a jarring shift.

But as someone who made a career out of making plays on the punt and kickoff teams, Izzo knows how to make it more appealing to them.

"He has an innate ability to communicate with the players on how to help them grow in their career. He played the game physically, and he expects the players to do that as well."

Just ask Reaves, who has already been won over by Izzo's style.

"He's kinda just letting the chains off me and letting me just go play football fast, and that's what I like to do," Reaves said.

Like several moves Washington has made this offseason, hiring Izzo has gotten praise because of the coach's resume and reputation. It'll take more than that to improve Washington's special teams unit, but McManus knows for certain that he and his teammates will at least be prepared for the task.