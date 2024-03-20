 Skip to main content
Advertising

News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Real dude, real coach: Washington's new players love Quinn's leadership

Mar 20, 2024 at 04:14 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

03182024 FA Arrivals EF66
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders

Bobby Wagner has been around the NFL block more than most players in the league today. Though he's spent most of his career with the Seattle Seahawks, he's learned from several coaches in that span, all of whom have their own teaching styles and approaches to the game.

It's been about a decade since Wagner played for Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn, but his old defensive coordinator left a lasting impression on him. That relationship was enough to convince Wagner, who has never played for a team on the east coast, to help build a new era in Washington.

"I think DQ does an amazing job of just putting players in the right positions and getting the best out of everybody," Wagner said.

Wagner was not alone in having thoughts about Quinn. Washington signed nearly two dozen free agents over the past week, and nearly all of them highlighted Quinn and his ability to build bonds with players as one of the key reasons for them joining the Burgundy & Gold. That was something Managing Partner Josh Harris tabbed as one of Quinn's best traits, and judging by all the activity since the new league year began, that's already paying off.

"Playing with him for three years, we definitely got better each and every year," said defensive end Dorance Armstrong. "I think that's the best thing that you could ask for."

For Armstrong, center Tyler Biadasz and defensive end Dante Fowler Jr., all three of whom saw Quinn work firsthand as the Dallas Cowboys' defensive coordinator, they're aware of how much Quinn deserves his reputation as a coach and person. As Armstrong and Fowler can attest, players tend to improve under his tutelage.

Armstrong might be the best example of Quinn's handiwork. There was a clear difference in his production once Quinn became Dallas' defensive coordinator, particularly as a pass-rusher. 21 of his 23.5 career sacks came in the three seasons Quinn coached for the Cowboys.

Fowler, whose ties to Quinn go all the way back to when the two were at Florida, has liked playing for Quinn so much that he spent time with the Atlanta Falcons, where Quinn was previously a head coach, and two seasons with the Cowboys.

Joining Quinn again in Washington was a "no-brainer" to Fowler.

"Dan Quinn is just a real dude and a real coach," Fowler said. "[He's] A guy that just trusts and believes in me, so why not want to go and play for a guy like that?"

Related Links

PHOTOS | New faces in the DMV

Excitement was in the air the Washington Commanders' incoming free agents made their first trips to the facility. Check out the top photos of their arrival.

03142024 FA Arrivals50246
1 / 35
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
03142024 FA Arrivals50248
2 / 35
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
03142024 FA Arrivals50249
3 / 35
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
03142024 FA Arrivals50250
4 / 35
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
03142024 FA Arrivals50251
5 / 35
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
03142024 FA Arrivals50252
6 / 35
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
03142024 FA Arrivals50253
7 / 35
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
03142024 FA Arrivals50254
8 / 35
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
03142024 FA Arrivals50255
9 / 35
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
03142024 FA Arrivals50256
10 / 35
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
03142024 FA Arrivals50257
11 / 35
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
03142024 FA Arrivals50258
12 / 35
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
03142024 FA Arrivals50259
13 / 35
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
03142024 FA Arrivals50260
14 / 35
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
03142024 FA Arrivals50261
15 / 35
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
03142024 FA Arrivals50262
16 / 35
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
03142024 FA Arrivals50263
17 / 35
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
03142024 FA Arrivals50264
18 / 35
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
03142024 FA Arrivals50265
19 / 35
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
03142024 FA Arrivals50266
20 / 35
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
03142024 FA Arrivals50267
21 / 35
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
03142024 FA Arrivals50268
22 / 35
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
03182024 FA Arrivals EF70
23 / 35
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
03182024 FA Arrivals EF46
24 / 35
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
03182024 FA Arrivals EF42
25 / 35
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
03182024 FA Arrivals EF50
26 / 35
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
03182024 FA Arrivals EF41
27 / 35
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
03182024 FA Arrivals EF47
28 / 35
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
03182024 FA Arrivals EF49
29 / 35
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
03182024 FA Arrivals EF58
30 / 35
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
03182024 FA Arrivals EF55
31 / 35
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
03182024 FA Arrivals EF52
32 / 35
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
03182024 FA Arrivals EF54
33 / 35
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
03182024 FA Arrivals EF62
34 / 35
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
03182024 FA Arrivals EF67
35 / 35
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Fowler, the No. 3 overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016, has had solid seasons with Quinn as his coach, recording 10 sacks and 40 tackles during his two seasons in Dallas. Quinn's biggest lessons for Fowler, however, are for things off the field like how to act like a professional and approach the game the right way. They also share a bond about how important the sport itself is to them.

"I love the game a lot," Fowler said. "This game has done a lot for me and my family, and he treats it the same type of way."

Biadasz technically never played for Quinn, since he was on the other side of the ball, but it was always clear to him just how much he valued building relationships with the players. Whether it was in the locker room, at lunch or in the hallway, Quinn would stop just to have a conversation with any player, no matter the side of the ball they played on.

So, when Quinn said during his introductory press conference that he intends to oversee the entire team, rather than focus solely on the defense, there's evidence that points to him being able to back it up.

It also helps that there's no misunderstanding exactly what Quinn is all about.

"He's all about grit, tenacity and winning," Biadasz said. "That's him. He's a great guy ... He really does care about you genuinely."

But players don't need to have played for Quinn to appreciate how unique he is as a coach. Just ask newly re-signed defensive end Efe Obada. His time with Quinn was brief; he was invited to the Falcons' training camp and spent three weeks with the team. But when Obada broke his leg last year, Quinn was one of the few coaches who reached out to him to offer emotional support.

"He messaged me that I was a warrior, that I would get back [on the field]," Obada said. "It meant so much to me, so for everything to play out the way it played out, and for him to be here, honestly he's the only coach I'd want to play for right now. He's the only coach I want to go to war for."

Quinn's approach as a team builder is attracting talent from around the league and convincing them that Washington is the place to be right now. Safety Jeremy Chinn, who has never played for the head coach, has watched and appreciated what Quinn built in Dallas from afar. He's seen a unit that was one of the worst defenses in 2020 turn into one of the stoutest, ranking among the top five in yards and points allowed last season.

To Chinn, that sounds like the right kind of environment for him to elevate his skill set.

"Just run-and-hit-type defenses," Chinn said. "I think that's perfect for my game and what I can do on the football field."

There's no such thing as a real "winner" of the offseason, but so far, Quinn has lived up to the expectations he and others have set for himself. We'll see whether that amounts to more wins in September, but it doesn't sound like his players have any doubt about that.

"The leadership, the mentorship," Wagner said when asked about what he remembers most about Quinn. "The fun that we had. Those were the biggest things."

Related Content

news

Five things to know about Tyler Biadasz

The Washington Commanders began their work towards revamping their offensive line by signing former Dallas Cowboys center Tyler Biadasz. Here are five things to know about the newest leader of Washington's offensive front.
news

Wake Up Washington | Further reflections on the free agency class

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, March 20, 2024.
news

Five things to know about Frankie Luvu

The Washington Commanders have bolstered their linebacker corps by signing former Carolina Panthers linebacker Frankie Luvu. Here are five things to know about one of the newest members of the Commanders' defense.
news

Commanders 2024 Mock Draft Madness 5.0

In anticipation of the 2024 NFL Draft, which will be held April 25 - 27 in Detroit, Michigan, here's a compilation of various league experts' predictions about what the Washington Commanders will do with the No. 2 overall pick. Check back weekly until the draft for more updates.
news

Mock Draft Monday | Trevor Sikkema gives Washington pass-rush help in first three rounds

The trade of Sam Howell gave Washington another third-round pick, so this week, we're looking at a three-round mock draft from PFF's Trevor Sikkema, who has Washington finding its quarterback of the future and addressing some critical needs. 
news

Commanders sign CB Noah Igbinoghene

Igbinoghene (5-11, 197) is a five-year NFL veteran who was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the first round (30th overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft. He has played in 37 games, making five starts and has recorded 24 total tackles, five passes defensed, two fumble recoveries, and an interception.
news

Commanders re-sign WR Jamison Crowder

Crowder (5-9, 177) is a nine-year NFL veteran who entered the league in the fourth round (105th overall) in the 2015 NFL Draft. He has played in 117 games with 51 starts and has 431 receptions for 4,826 receiving yards, 29 touchdowns, 1,055 punt return yards and one punt return touchdown.
news

Five things to know about Dorance Armstrong

The Washington Commanders bolstered their pass rush last week by signing veteran defensive end Dorance Armstrong. Here are five things to know about one of the newest additions to Washington's defensive front.
news

Commanders sign DE Clelin Ferrell

Ferrell (6-4, 265) is a five-year NFL veteran who entered the league with the Las Vegas Raiders as the fourth overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft. He has appeared in 75 games, making 47 starts and has recorded 71 total tackles, 13.5 sacks, 45 quarterback hits and 21 tackles for loss.
news

Commanders sign CB Michael Davis

Davis (6-2, 196) is a seven-year NFL veteran who entered the league with the Los Angeles Chargers as an undrafted free agent in 2017. In his career, Davis has played in 107 games with 74 starts and recorded 327 total tackles, 69 passes defensed, eight interceptions, two fumble recoveries and a sack.
news

Commanders sign RB Austin Ekeler

Ekeler (5-10, 200) is an eight-year NFL veteran who entered the league with the Los Angeles Chargers as an undrafted free agent in 2017. In his career, Ekeler has appeared in 103 games with 68 starts and recorded 990 rushing attempts for 4,355 rushing yards, 39 rushing touchdowns, 440 receptions for 3,884 yards and 30 receiving touchdowns.
Advertising