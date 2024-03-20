Real dude, real coach: Washington's new players love Quinn's leadership

But players don't need to have played for Quinn to appreciate how unique he is as a coach. Just ask newly re-signed defensive end Efe Obada. His time with Quinn was brief; he was invited to the Falcons' training camp and spent three weeks with the team. But when Obada broke his leg last year, Quinn was one of the few coaches who reached out to him to offer emotional support.

"He messaged me that I was a warrior, that I would get back [on the field]," Obada said. "It meant so much to me, so for everything to play out the way it played out, and for him to be here, honestly he's the only coach I'd want to play for right now. He's the only coach I want to go to war for."

Quinn's approach as a team builder is attracting talent from around the league and convincing them that Washington is the place to be right now. Safety Jeremy Chinn, who has never played for the head coach, has watched and appreciated what Quinn built in Dallas from afar. He's seen a unit that was one of the worst defenses in 2020 turn into one of the stoutest, ranking among the top five in yards and points allowed last season.

To Chinn, that sounds like the right kind of environment for him to elevate his skill set.

"Just run-and-hit-type defenses," Chinn said. "I think that's perfect for my game and what I can do on the football field."

There's no such thing as a real "winner" of the offseason, but so far, Quinn has lived up to the expectations he and others have set for himself. We'll see whether that amounts to more wins in September, but it doesn't sound like his players have any doubt about that.