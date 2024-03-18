Five things to know about Dorance Armstrong

The Washington Commanders bolstered their pass rush last week by signing veteran defensive end Dorance Armstrong. Here are five things to know about one of the newest additions to Washington's defensive front.

1. He's one of the better players to come out of Kansas.

The Jayhawks had a performance in the third season of Lance Tepoid's tenure, finishing with their first winning record in 16 years, but no one would confuse them with a football powerhouse. In the three seasons that Armstrong was in Lawrence, Kansas, the program only won three total games and one in the Big 12 conference.

So, there might not have been a lot of team success for Armstrong, but there was not much to dispute that he was one of their best players.

Armstrong was more of a role player as a freshman, although he did start in the last five games of the 2015 season and recorded 23 tackles with 3.5 sacks. He was elevated to the starting lineup one year later and saw a sizable uptick in his production, racking up 10 sacks and 56 tackles, 20 of which were for a loss. He registered the most sacks by a Kansas player since 2008, which also tied him for third on the program's single-season sack list.