Commanders TE coach Pete Hoener announces his retirement

Prior to joining the Panthers, Hoener coached tight end Vernon Davis with the 49ers. In 2010, Davis tallied 56 receptions, 914 receiving yards and seven touchdowns to become the first tight end in franchise history to lead the team in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns in consecutive seasons. The previous year, Davis compiled 78 receptions for 965 yards and 13 touchdowns, an effort that resulted in being selected a Pro Bowl starter.

Davis' 13 touchdowns tied the NFL single-season record at the time for the most touchdowns by a tight end and equaled the most touchdown catches in the NFL, making him the first tight end in the Super Bowl era to lead or tie for the league lead in receiving touchdowns.

"He is probably the best coach I've ever had," Davis told 49ers.com in 2009. "He knows anything you could want to know as a tight end."

Hoener joined the 49ers from the Chicago Bears, where he oversaw the offensive line in 2004. Under Hoener's guidance, center Olin Kreutz earned Pro Bowl honors. Prior to the Bears, Hoener spent three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, serving as the offensive line coach in 2003 and tight ends coach from 2001-02. It marked his second stint with the Cardinals after entering the NFL coaching ranks as the team's tight ends coach from 1985-86 when the franchise was in St. Louis.

While with the Cardinals, Hoener worked with tight end Freddie Jones, who finished first on the team with 44 catches for 358 yards in 2002. Jones became the first tight end to lead the team in receiving since Jackie Smith in 1973, and his 44 receptions were the most by a Cardinals tight end since 1968.

Hoener's career also includes several stops at the collegiate level, including Illinois State (1977), Indiana State (1978-84), Illinois (1987-88), Purdue (1989-91), Texas Christian (1992-97) and Iowa State (1998-99). He coached the offensive line for each program, but he was also the offensive coordinator for Indiana State, Texas Christian and Iowa State.

Hoener has worked with scores of players during his time as a coach, helping many of them take their skillsets to another level. That's not what Hoener cherishes the most, though; rather, it's the bonds he's built with them.