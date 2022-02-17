News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Chase Young continues to be guiding voice for draft hopeful Tyreke Smith

Feb 17, 2022 at 04:51 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

AP_22035183409772
Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
National Team defensive lineman Tyreke Smith of Ohio State (51) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Any opinions and views in this article do not reflect those of the team.

Ohio State's Tyreke Smith remembers his time playing alongside Chase Young well, partially because of how many plays the former No. 2 overall pick made over him.

"He beat me a lot of times," Smith joked at the Senior Bowl. "He definitely took some sacks from me, but that just made me better."

Young was quicker than most to make plays during his days with the Buckeyes, but for Smith, he did plenty of the latter as well. He was a source of guidance for Smith throughout their days as teammates, and as Smith prepares for the next chapter of his career, he still is.

"He was like my big bro, always teaching me stuff," Smith said.

Smith, who was a four-star recruit by ESPN and the third-ranked high school prospect in Ohio, was already put in a good position to improve as a pass-rusher with defensive line and associate head coach Larry Johnson teaching him. He learned how to look at the finer details of rushing quarterbacks, and it made him become a better technician.

It's one thing to hear those things from a coach; it's another thing to hear from a teammate. In many ways, Young was like a second coach for Smith on the field, and he often went to his teammate for advice.

"I could pick his brain and he just challenged me," Smith said. "Like every time we were on the field, we were always challenging each other. Who could get off the fastest? Who could get to the quarterback the fastest?"

More often than not, it was Young who won those battles. He racked up 27 sacks and forced seven fumbles in his final two seasons with the Buckeyes.

Related Links

Smith didn't put up those numbers once Young left for the NFL, but he did have two solid seasons with 35 tackles (19 solo), three pass breakups and five sacks. He also had an impressive day at the Senior Bowl, particularly during pass rushing drills throughout the week of practice.

For that, Smith can still partially credit Young for his success.

"I still hit him up today," Smith said. "Like, 'Hey, what can I do better?' He'll say, 'Hey, get your hands up more.' He'll tell me those little things. Chase has always been a big bro."

Smith's next step to improve his draft stock will be at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, where he will be one of seven Buckeyes invited to the event. He won't be able to go head-to-head against offensive linemen like he did in Mobile, Alabama, but he will be able to show off the agility and technique he's refined over the years. The Draft Network currently has him projected with a third-round value, but that could increase with a strong showing in Indianapolis.

The pointers he received from Young should come in handy.

"He's always giving me critical information that I can use to apply to my game," Smith said. "I know he's been in that situation. He's been through it, so I gotta listen."

Related Content

news

Pierre Garcon: healthy Curtis Samuel will give Commanders 'more options'

Samuel's first season with Washington did not go as planned, but Garcon believes a healthy version of the wideout in Year 2 will open up the offense.
news

Wake Up Washington | A peak at free agency

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

HBCU Spotlight | Myles Wolfolk brought a physical mentality to Bowie's defense

In anticipation for the 2022 NFL Draft and in honor of Black History Month, Commanders.com will be highlighting some of this year's HBCU prospects. After starting with Virginia State defensive back Will Adams, next up is Bowie State's Myles Wolfolk.
news

Rivera speaks on John Madden's lifelong impact at memorial service

Rivera reflected on his relationship with Madden and how the Hall of Fame coach guided his career.
news

Wake Up Washington | Mock drafts and offseason prep

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

4 things Commanders fans should know heading into the 2022 offseason

Now that Super Bowl LVI is in the books, the NFL 2022 offseason has officially begun. here's a look at five things fans need to know heading into the next few months.
news

Jon Allen, Kendall Fuller named among PFF's Top 101 players

Allen is the fourth-highest ranked interior defensive lineman on the list, while Fuller is the fifth-highest cornerback.
news

Wake Up Washington | Where the Commanders stand in the 2022 offseason power rankings

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Mock Draft Monday | Here's who Pro Football Focus has the Commanders taking in the first round

Each week, Commanders.com will highlight one mock draft from a draft expert and delve into who they have Washington selecting in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
news

Love anchors Lenos through ups and downs of NFL life

The ups and downs may be extreme, the pressure stifling, but through it all, Charles Leno Jr. and his wife Jennifer can count on each other. 
news

Wake Up Washington | The 2022 season starts now

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
Advertising