Chase Young continues to be guiding voice for draft hopeful Tyreke Smith

Smith didn't put up those numbers once Young left for the NFL, but he did have two solid seasons with 35 tackles (19 solo), three pass breakups and five sacks. He also had an impressive day at the Senior Bowl, particularly during pass rushing drills throughout the week of practice.

For that, Smith can still partially credit Young for his success.

"I still hit him up today," Smith said. "Like, 'Hey, what can I do better?' He'll say, 'Hey, get your hands up more.' He'll tell me those little things. Chase has always been a big bro."

Smith's next step to improve his draft stock will be at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, where he will be one of seven Buckeyes invited to the event. He won't be able to go head-to-head against offensive linemen like he did in Mobile, Alabama, but he will be able to show off the agility and technique he's refined over the years. The Draft Network currently has him projected with a third-round value, but that could increase with a strong showing in Indianapolis.

The pointers he received from Young should come in handy.