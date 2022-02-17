Pierre Garcon: healthy Curtis Samuel will give Commanders 'more options'

Garcon can attest to that sentiment. Prior to joining Washington in 2012, he was the No. 2 wideout behind Reggie Wayne in the Indianapolis Colts' offense. He had success in that role as well, catching 188 passes for 2,519 yards and 16 touchdowns.

In Washington, he was the No. 1 target and had some of his best statistical seasons. He led the league with 113 receptions in 2013 and hauled in more than 1,300 yards and capped off his five-year stint in Washington with another 1,000-yard season.

So, Garcon knows the benefits that can come when an offense doesn't have to rely on one player to make all the plays.

"It kind of hypes you up when your other receiver is making a good play," Garcon said. "It's like, 'Alright, I'm next.'"

It was unfortunate, Rivera said during the season, that Washington couldn't quite get Samuel going. The offense had to go with other options to complement McLaurin, including DeAndre Carter, Adam Humphries and third-round pick Dyami Brown with varying degrees of success.

Having Samuel back in the fold would be an ideal, but the first step is for him to get healthy. The time away should provide that opportunity before the players head back to the team facility for OTAs.

For Samuel, it would mean being able to become the duo he and McLaurin envisioned during their days at Ohio State.

"We always talked about being teammates in the NFL, but that's just farfetched," Samuel said. "You never know what's going to happen. The opportunity presented itself. My boy Terry being in Washington, I was excited. I was like: 'Hold on. Wait. I have the opportunity to play with him?' One thousand yards, a phenomenal player, a great athlete.