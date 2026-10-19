Commanders vs. 49ers | How to watch, listen, stream

The Washington Commanders are headed out west for a road matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Here's how to watch, listen to and live stream the game.
QUICK FACTS
- This will be the first time that Washington has played in San Francisco since the 2022 season.
- The Commanders are looking for their first win against the 49ers in San Francisco since 2004. Washington defeated San Francisco, 23-15 in 2020, but the game was played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, due to COVID-19 restrictions.
- Washington's all-time record on the road in San Francisco is 3-10-1.
- Washington has a 1-4 record against San Francisco when playing on Monday's. The last time the two teams faced off on a Monday was in 2013.
- The last time that Washington played San Francisco on a Monday was in 1988.
WHERE TO WATCH THE COMMANDERS ON TV
The Commanders broadcast for Week 6 will air on ESPN. Joe Buck will be the play-by-play announcer, Troy Aikman will be an analyst with Laura Rutledge and Lisa Salters as sideline reporters.
HOW TO LISTEN TO THE COMMANDERS ON THE RADIO
- The Washington Commanders Radio broadcast is packed with pro commentary! Join Washington Ring of Honor member London Fletcher and play-by-play announcer Bram Weinstein as they anchor the team's gameday radio broadcasts.
- Coverage starts two hours before kickoff with the Official Washington Commanders Pregame Show, which can be found on the Commanders app.
- Catch the breakdown of the game as we take your calls immediately following the game.
- Washington Commanders Radio on the Washington Commanders Broadcast network can be heard on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM), the flagship station for Washington Commanders Football. Download the free iHeartRadio app or ask your smart device to "play BIG 100 on iHeartRadio." Check out the Washington Commanders Radio Network affiliates, HERE.
SOCIAL MEDIA
- X: @Commanders, @ZachSelbyWC
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Commanders/
- Instagram: @Commanders