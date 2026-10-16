Practice notes | Commanders looking to play more consistently in second half

Jones emphasized that he could do a better job helping his players, too. That involves calling plays that allow them to "just line up and play" and continue to be consistent "consistent in some of the things we're asking and doing." He added that he could do a better job of reminding the players that in a "rally situation," where they are playing with a lead, it is more acceptable to keep the ball in front of them to eliminate big plays.

"We're okay with a three- or four-yard catch; just gotta rally make the tackle," Jones said. "And just changing the mindset that way. And then as the ball is starting to move, let's just relax, calm down, and I can help them with the calls that way."

Jones has seen moments where the defense performs as expected. He has made a point to show them specific plays where they have played cutbacks well and done their job in the secondary. He has also shown them moments where they have not performed up to expectations.