Practice notes | Jayden Daniels addresses final OT play vs. Giants

Daniels doesn't intend to make the same mistake twice, and he's going to do whatever he can to ensure that what happened against the Giants does not repeat itself.

"It's just about my process and moving forward, and learning from it and moving on," Daniels said.

Daniels said his teammates were also supportive of him.

"I would say they know how much this game means to me, and just a lapse like that is uncharacteristic for myself, and like I said, not the standard that I hold myself to. So, obviously they're supportive of it, and, they're all saying we're just gonna move forward from this and get ready for the next week's game and there's nothing we can do in the past."

And one of them gave him some advice.

"Marcus [Mariota] kinda told me -- I'm not gonna say I'm one of the greats -- but he told me every great one has been through adversity in their career, and you gotta deal with it," Daniels said. "You gotta learn from it and move forward and not dwell on it or let it affect you."

Daniels said that, in that moment, "you feel like you let everybody around you down," but he and his teammates are moving forward. They still have 12 games left on the schedule, and their next one is important.