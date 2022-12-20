From the booth | 'Tis THIS Season 

The opinions expressed in this article do not reflect those of the team.

I saw a pile of Christmas miracles this past weekend, from Kirk Cousins leading the biggest halftime comeback in NFL history, Tom Brady blowing a 17-point lead, the Cowboys seeing their 17-point lead not stand in the second half in Jacksonville and a bizarre ending that even Bill Belichick couldn't have conceived ever happening to him.

So, while we might not be in the spirit this week off a loss to the Giants, the reality is the Commanders do not need any divine help to turn early 2023 into a playoff season.

Let's start with our Naughty and Nice List.

Naughty:

The Refs. I'm still waiting on an explanation of the procedural penalty on Terry McLaurin that took a touchdown off the board late in the loss against New York. McLaurin is on the outside of the numbers on a play he'd play no role in. Even if McLaurin is an inch or two short of where he needed to be (and he asked this official multiple times if he was where he needed to be), how this warranted a flag at this juncture of the game is inexplicable.