Numbers to know from Washington's loss to the Giants

After a tie at MetLife Stadium earlier in the month and a bye last weekend, the Washington Commanders came into FedExField well-rested and rearing to go for their Week 15 rematch against the New York Giants. However, missed opportunities hurt the home team throughout the night, as the Burgundy & Gold suffered its first loss since Nov. 6. Here are three numbers to know from the 20-12 divisional defeat:

33%

Head coach Ron Rivera repeatedly emphasized that red zone issues would be a big focus for the coaching staff and players to spend extra time working on during the bye week. While Washington has been able to mostly overcome that weakness in its impressive run since early October, its red zone issues returned in last night's game, as Washington was only able to score on just one of its three trips into the red zone.

Both of the drives deep into New York territory that came up empty occurred during the fourth quarter. After Jahan Dotson made a stellar 61-yard catch, followed by a 19-yard run by Brian Robinson Jr., Washington found itself at New York's 11-yard line. The momentum, unfortunately, stalled shortly after those two big plays once Taylor Heinicke suffered a sack-fumble on third-and-4 just five yards outside the end zone.

The result was much of the same on the Commanders' next possession with less than two minutes left to go in the contest. Washington had done well to move the chains and put itself in a good spot to perhaps tie the game, but it could not make the most of its five plays within 10 yards of the end zone. The Commanders did not need to wait for today's film review to see how crucial the lack of red zone execution was.