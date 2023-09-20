Wake Up Washington | McLaurin cites connection with Howell as the reason for their 'dangerous offense'

For fans tuned in the Washington Commanders' matchup against the Denver Broncos, it looked like the game had been solidified after the first quarter.

But after a forced fumble on the arms of Jamin Davis, the game switched up, and Washington was back in it, coming back for a 35-33 win over Denver. For captain and star wide receiver Terry McLaurin, it was about QB Sam Howell, who just completed his third NFL start.

Howell threw a 299-yard game and sank the ball into the right hands at the correct times. His timely and long passes gave McLaurin a chance to outrun the corner and safety he'd been challenged by and make it into the endzone for a pass right above his head. McLaurin's well-known catching skills were seen in action, catching the 30-yard pass and landing both feet on the ground despite being guarded, giving Washington their much-needed first touchdown of the evening.

"He and I have had that connection in practice where we've connected down the field on multiple occasions, and it just seems like we kind of have a feel of where each other is going to be," McLaurin said. "And we talked about it in practice and film, depending on the look that we got."

Quality practice time and an impeccable passing connection between Howell and McLaurin give the franchise a much-needed WR and QB duo to put points on the board and help the offense rank seventh in points per game.

It wasn't always perfect for the Commanders. After moving the ball well on their first two drives, they briefly ran out of steam with zero net yards on their third and fourth combined. The unit did rediscover itself after the defense forced a fumble in the second quarter, and while it worked out for them on Sunday, McLaurin says it can't always be the case.