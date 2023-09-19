'You need somebody like that': Brian Robinson is beginning to show his potential

Given that Washington only won by two points and had to prevent a two-point try by the Broncos at the end of regulation, that extra effort played a significant role in Washington coming away with a 2-0 record.

"He runs hard. He runs physical," Howell said. "He makes the defense feel it every single time he touches the ball. When you are in games like this, and it is kind of close toward the end, that is what you need. You need somebody like that. He is a killer when he gets the ball."

And there were some flashes of what he can do as a pass-catcher. Both of his receptions resulted in 21-yard pickups, the second of which put Washington at the Denver 34-yard line and helped set up his second rushing touchdown four plays later.

As long as he gets the ball in his hands, Robinson is eager to do whatever the team needs from him.

"Always feels good to make plays and help the team win," Robinson said. "I'll do whatever I got to do. However many runs or carries or catches, it don't matter. I just want to get the win."

The challenges for the Commanders are only going to get tougher from here. They play the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles, both of whom boast physical defenses, in the next two weeks. Getting a win in one or both matchups would give more credence to Washington's assertions that it is a legitimate playoff contender.

Robinson's ascension provides Washington with one more weapon to counter two of the league's best teams.