Game-changing turnovers play critical role in Washington's 2-0 start

It was similar to what happened in Week 1 against the Cardinals. Prior to the forced fumble from Sweat, Washington had lost its way with three turnovers that removed any optimism created by a 90-yard scoring drive. The unit wasn't perfect after the fumble, but it was galvanized enough to retake and extend the lead in the fourth quarter.

Against the Broncos, however, Washington was much more efficient. Sam Howell showed improvement from his up-and-down season opening performance, throwing for 299 yards and two touchdowns; Brian Robinson Jr. had a career day with 129 total yards and two scores on the ground; and the offensive line, while still a work in progress, gave Howell enough time to throw, created running lanes and moved well in space on screen plays.

"We were kind of rolling on offense," Howell said. "We were doing some good things on the ground and in the air. We opened up the screen game in the second half, and that was big for us. I think the screen game was one of the main things that won us this game. The backs did a good job. The offensive line did a good job in space. We were getting to the screens because those guys were kind of teeing off. Getting to those screens was huge for us."

The desire to create more turnovers was a motivating factor for the Commanders this offseason. The coaching staff drove that point home to the players during OTAs and training camp. "Another turnover here or there in several of the ball games," said defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio, "could make the difference between four or five wins or not." They also used their first-round pick on Forbes, who broke an FBS record for interceptions returned for touchdowns, to help the secondary create more game-changing plays.

So far, those efforts have paid off. The Commanders already have four turnovers -- it took them until Week 7 last year to reach that number -- and their three forced fumbles are third most in the league.

As good as that is for Washington, those numbers could be better. The secondary has dropped four interceptions, including one by Darrick Forrest one play before Forbes' pick. If the Commanders can force those momentum-shifting turnovers earlier, they won't need to play catch-up.