News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders vs. Broncos preview | Heading up to Mile High

Sep 13, 2023 at 12:11 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

KC107758

The Washington Commanders are taking their first road trip of the season to take on the Denver Broncos. Here's everything you need to know about the game.

GAME INFORMATION

Date: Sept. 17

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: Empower Field at Mile High

WATCH: CBS

  • Spero Dedes (Play-by-play)
  • Adam Archuleta (Analyst)
  • Aditi Kinkabwala (Sideline)

RADIO:

  • Julie Donaldson (Host)
  • Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
  • London Fletcher (analyst)
  • Washington Commanders Radio on the Washington Commanders Broadcast network can be heard on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM), the flagship station for Washington Commanders Football. Download the free iHeartRadio app or ask your smart device to "play BIG 100 on iHeartRadio." Check out the Washington Commanders Radio Network affiliates, HERE.
  • The Commanders' Spanish radio broadcast featuring Moisés Linares and Juan Romero can also be found on the iHeartRadio app.

Related Links

QUICK HITS

  • The Commanders have started 1-0 for the second-straight season. Washington is looking to start the season 2-0 for the first time since 2011.
  • Washington will play Denver in Week 2 for the first time in franchise history. They last played the Broncos in Denvers in Week 8 of the 2021 season.
  • Washington is looking to snap a three-game road losing streak to Denver.
  • Denver leads the all-time regular season series, 8-7.
  • Washington has beaten Denver on the road twice in franchise history: their first matchup on Nov. 1, 1970, and once on Nov. 18, 2001.

COACHING STAFF

Washington:

  • Head coach Ron Rivera (4th season in Washington)
  • Assistant head coach/offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy (1st)
  • Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio (4th)
  • Special teams coordinator Nate Kaczor (5th)

Denver:

  • Head coach Sean Payton (1st season in Denver)
  • Offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi (1st)
  • Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph (3rd)
  • Special teams coordinator Ben Kotwica (1st)

INDIVIDUAL STAT LEADERS

Washington:

  • Passing Yards -- QB Sam Howell (202)
  • Passing TDs -- QB Sam Howell (1)
  • Rushing Yards -- RB Brian Robinson Jr. (59)
  • Rushing TDs -- QB Sam Howell (1)
  • Receiving Yards -- WR Curtis Samuel (54)
  • Receiving TDs -- RB Brian Robinson Jr. (1)
  • Tackles -- S Kamren Curl (10)
  • Sacks -- DE Montez Sweat (1.5)
  • Interceptions -- N/A

Denver:

  • Passing Yards -- QB Russell Wilson (177)
  • Passing TDs -- QB Russell Wilson (2)
  • Rushing Yards -- RB Javonte Williams (52)
  • Rushing TDs -- N/A
  • Receiving Yards -- RB Samaje Perine (37)
  • Receiving TDs -- WR Courtland Sutton and WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey (1)
  • Tackles -- Alex Singleton (8)
  • Sacks -- N/A
  • Interceptions -- S Kareem Jackson (1)

PHOTOS | NBA superstars, Olympic legends and more attend Commanders' 2023 season opener

From Kevin Durant and Joel Embiid to Wale and Alex Ovechkin, FedExField was packed with star power for the Washington Commanders' 2023 season opener against the Arizona Cardinals. (Photos by Daniel Swartz and Joe Noyes)

Limited Partners Mark Ein and Magic Johnson and the Washington Capitals' Alexander Ovechkin and son.
1 / 9

Limited Partners Mark Ein and Magic Johnson and the Washington Capitals' Alexander Ovechkin and son.

Magic Johnson, U.S. skiing legend Lindsey Vonn and actor/entrepreneur Diego Osorio.
2 / 9

Magic Johnson, U.S. skiing legend Lindsey Vonn and actor/entrepreneur Diego Osorio.

Magic Johnson, his wife Cookie, and the Phoenix Suns' Kevin Durant.
3 / 9

Magic Johnson, his wife Cookie, and the Phoenix Suns' Kevin Durant.

Selling Sunset star Jason Oppenheim and former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin III.
4 / 9

Selling Sunset star Jason Oppenheim and former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin III.

Former Washington running back Clinton Portis and rapper/singer Wale.
5 / 9

Former Washington running back Clinton Portis and rapper/singer Wale.

The Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid and Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin.
6 / 9

The Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid and Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin.

Majority Partner Josh Harris, Limited Partner Mitch Rales and former Washington players Billy Kilmer (second from left), with wife Sandy, and Sonny Jurgensen (far right), with wife Margo.
7 / 9

Majority Partner Josh Harris, Limited Partner Mitch Rales and former Washington players Billy Kilmer (second from left), with wife Sandy, and Sonny Jurgensen (far right), with wife Margo.

Magic Johnson and Kevin Durant's mother, Wanda Durant.
8 / 9

Magic Johnson and Kevin Durant's mother, Wanda Durant.

Former Washington running back and Pro Football Hall of Famer John Riggins and Mitch Rales.
9 / 9

Former Washington running back and Pro Football Hall of Famer John Riggins and Mitch Rales.

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

TEAM STATS

Washington:

  • Total offense -- 25th (248 YPG)
  • Scoring offense -- 15th (20 PPG)
  • Passing offense -- 21st (156 YPG)
  • Sacks allowed -- 31st (6)
  • Rushing offense -- 18th (92 YPG)
  • Third-down offense -- T-18th (33.3%)
  • Total defense -- 4th (210 YPG)
  • Scoring defense -- T-8th (16 PPG)
  • Passing defense -- 5th (114 YPG)
  • Sacks -- T-11th (3)
  • Rushing defense -- 17th (96 YPG)
  • Third-down defense -- 9th (28.6%)
  • Time of possession -- 11th (31:24)
  • Turnover differential -- T-20th (-1)

Denver:

  • Total offense --23rd (260 YPG)
  • Scoring offense -- 22nd (16 PPG)
  • Passing offense -- 20th (166 YPG)
  • Sacks allowed -- T-25th (46)
  • Rushing offense -- 17th (94 YPG)
  • Third-down offense -- 7th (45.5%)
  • Total defense -- 11th (261 YPG)
  • Scoring defense -- T-12th (17 PPG)
  • Passing defense --20th (200 YPG)
  • Sacks -- T-28th (0)
  • Rushing defense -- 3rd (61 YPG)
  • Third-down defense -- 25th (45.5%)
  • Time of possession -- 10th (32:08)
  • Turnover differential -- T-7th (+1)

Related Content

news

Commanders-Broncos Week 2 injury report

The Washington Commanders have announced their injury report for the Week 2 matchup.
news

Sam Howell | 'We've turned the page and we're starting to focus on Denver'

Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell addressed the media before practice on Sept. 13. Here is a full transcript of the press conference.
news

Wake Up Washington | Moving on to Denver

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023.
news

Washington's defense had one of NFL's best performances in Week 1

The belief was that Washington had one of the top units in the league, and aside from a few errors, the group played up to that standard in the 20-16 win over the Cardinals. They looked the part of a unit that is going to cause problems for offenses, but the analytics also suggest that Washington is off to a strong start in 2023. 
news

Week 1's 'Welcome Home' theme resonates with fans of all backgrounds   

The theme for Washington's Week 1 -- and a slogan that will carry throughout this 2023 season -- was "Welcome Home." For fans of all different ages and backgrounds, this tagline seemed to perfectly describe a historic gameday full of hope and happiness.  
news

Commanders sign WR Jamison Crowder to active roster, released DE William Bradley-King

The Washington Commanders have announced the following roster move on Monday.
news

Commanders aspire for improvement after mistakes in Week 1 win

The Commanders did enough to secure a Week 1 victory for the third time in four seasons. Enough is all they did, though, as early struggles from the offense, plus the occasional miscue in an otherwise exceptional defensive performance, led to Washington having to put together a come-from-behind win in the fourth quarter. The players are determined to show that Sunday was an outlier and not the start of a pattern. 
news

Commanders-Cardinals Stats & Snaps

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 20-16 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.
news

Wake Up Washington | Washington's defensive line steps up in win over Arizona

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023.
news

Game Balls | Three standouts from Washington's win over Arizona

The Washington Commanders punctuated their season opener at FedExField with a 20-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Defensive end Montez Sweat, defensive tackle Daron Payne and running back Brian Robinson Jr. showed up with strong performances to get the home team off to a hot start in 2023. 
news

Media roundup | Top highlights from Washington's Week 1 press conferences

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera and several players addressed the media after Sunday's 20-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Here are some of the highlights from their press conferences.
Advertising