Commanders vs. Broncos preview | Heading up to Mile High

The Washington Commanders are taking their first road trip of the season to take on the Denver Broncos. Here's everything you need to know about the game.
GAME INFORMATION
Date: Sept. 17
Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
Location: Empower Field at Mile High
WATCH: CBS
- Spero Dedes (Play-by-play)
- Adam Archuleta (Analyst)
- Aditi Kinkabwala (Sideline)
RADIO:
- Julie Donaldson (Host)
- Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
- London Fletcher (analyst)
- Washington Commanders Radio on the Washington Commanders Broadcast network can be heard on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM), the flagship station for Washington Commanders Football. Download the free iHeartRadio app or ask your smart device to "play BIG 100 on iHeartRadio." Check out the Washington Commanders Radio Network affiliates, HERE.
- The Commanders' Spanish radio broadcast featuring Moisés Linares and Juan Romero can also be found on the iHeartRadio app.
QUICK HITS
- The Commanders have started 1-0 for the second-straight season. Washington is looking to start the season 2-0 for the first time since 2011.
- Washington will play Denver in Week 2 for the first time in franchise history. They last played the Broncos in Denvers in Week 8 of the 2021 season.
- Washington is looking to snap a three-game road losing streak to Denver.
- Denver leads the all-time regular season series, 8-7.
- Washington has beaten Denver on the road twice in franchise history: their first matchup on Nov. 1, 1970, and once on Nov. 18, 2001.
COACHING STAFF
Washington:
- Head coach Ron Rivera (4th season in Washington)
- Assistant head coach/offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy (1st)
- Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio (4th)
- Special teams coordinator Nate Kaczor (5th)
Denver:
- Head coach Sean Payton (1st season in Denver)
- Offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi (1st)
- Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph (3rd)
- Special teams coordinator Ben Kotwica (1st)
INDIVIDUAL STAT LEADERS
Washington:
- Passing Yards -- QB Sam Howell (202)
- Passing TDs -- QB Sam Howell (1)
- Rushing Yards -- RB Brian Robinson Jr. (59)
- Rushing TDs -- QB Sam Howell (1)
- Receiving Yards -- WR Curtis Samuel (54)
- Receiving TDs -- RB Brian Robinson Jr. (1)
- Tackles -- S Kamren Curl (10)
- Sacks -- DE Montez Sweat (1.5)
- Interceptions -- N/A
Denver:
- Passing Yards -- QB Russell Wilson (177)
- Passing TDs -- QB Russell Wilson (2)
- Rushing Yards -- RB Javonte Williams (52)
- Rushing TDs -- N/A
- Receiving Yards -- RB Samaje Perine (37)
- Receiving TDs -- WR Courtland Sutton and WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey (1)
- Tackles -- Alex Singleton (8)
- Sacks -- N/A
- Interceptions -- S Kareem Jackson (1)
TEAM STATS
Washington:
- Total offense -- 25th (248 YPG)
- Scoring offense -- 15th (20 PPG)
- Passing offense -- 21st (156 YPG)
- Sacks allowed -- 31st (6)
- Rushing offense -- 18th (92 YPG)
- Third-down offense -- T-18th (33.3%)
- Total defense -- 4th (210 YPG)
- Scoring defense -- T-8th (16 PPG)
- Passing defense -- 5th (114 YPG)
- Sacks -- T-11th (3)
- Rushing defense -- 17th (96 YPG)
- Third-down defense -- 9th (28.6%)
- Time of possession -- 11th (31:24)
- Turnover differential -- T-20th (-1)
Denver:
- Total offense --23rd (260 YPG)
- Scoring offense -- 22nd (16 PPG)
- Passing offense -- 20th (166 YPG)
- Sacks allowed -- T-25th (46)
- Rushing offense -- 17th (94 YPG)
- Third-down offense -- 7th (45.5%)
- Total defense -- 11th (261 YPG)
- Scoring defense -- T-12th (17 PPG)
- Passing defense --20th (200 YPG)
- Sacks -- T-28th (0)
- Rushing defense -- 3rd (61 YPG)
- Third-down defense -- 25th (45.5%)
- Time of possession -- 10th (32:08)
- Turnover differential -- T-7th (+1)