Washington's defense had one of NFL's best performances in Week 1

The reason Washington was to put together such a stifling plan was because several of Washington's starters and backups either lived up to or exceeded expectations. That starts with the defensive line, which carried over its dominant showing from training camp into the sold-out Week 1 opener. Together, the position group accounted for 19 of the team's 67 stops and eight of its 11 tackles for loss.

The best showing of how much the group can affect games came in the fourth quarter. Sweat forced another fumble, which was recovered this time by Abdullah Anderson, that led to a field goal with 2:23 left to play. What's more, they helped Washington almost completely shut down Arizona's offense in the second half. After their field goal to open the third quarter that put them up by six points, the Cardinals only mustered 30 yards on five possessions.

They also held Dobbs to the seventh lowest QBR in Week 1.

"That's what we pride ourselves on; defense closing games," Sweat said in the locker room. "I kept on telling them, 'Who is going to be the closer?'"

In a group that was the defense's strength on Sunday, Sweat was one of the clear standouts. He had five tackles (two for a loss), a quarterback hit and 1.5 sacks, which led to PFF giving him the ninth-best grade among defensive ends (86.4) and third-best run defense grade (84.2).