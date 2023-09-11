Commanders aspire for improvement after mistakes in Week 1 win

The defense also provided the biggest plays of the game: two forced fumbles that gave Washington the ball with ideal field position, and that's where the offense started to show signs of life. Washington ran the ball on six of the seven plays it took to get into the end zone, the last of which was a six-yard scramble by Howell. After the second forced fumble, Washington moved the ball enough to let Joey Slye attempt a 33-yard chip shot field goal.

It wasn't pretty, but Washington was able to stay competitive enough to put itself in position to win, and for what it's worth, they executed during the opportunities.

For Andrew Wylie, it's a testament to the coaching and the players' resiliency.

"Overcoming adversity, we've got a one-play-at-a-time mentality," Wylie said. "Being able to flush the bad plays, playing through the elements and just grind out a win."

As disappointing as the team was in how it played, it's important to remember that the Commanders still managed to win, and that obviously makes Rivera "happy as hell." He and the rest of the players should be, because as Charles Leno Jr. said in the locker room, there were times in previous years where the Commanders didn't finish in similar situations.

It doesn't change the fact that Washington could and should have played better.

"We really do, because again, we've worked hard, we've done things the right way," Rivera said. "But details, we've got to be better with those."

If the Commanders can do that, Week 1 will be a blip on an otherwise successful season.

"If we take away those plays," Leno said, "we can move the ball up and down the field against anybody."