Week 1's 'Welcome Home' theme resonates with fans of all backgrounds   

In looking at the perspective of fans like Phuong Wilkerson and Justin Davis, the "Welcome Home" theme feels very literal. These are folks who had gone away and now are back. There are, of course, large swathes of fans who have a different story: they have been here, been coming to FedExField over the last couple decades. While their experiences do contrast to those who have come back since the summer, 'Welcome Home" still feels like the right phrase to them.

Alonzo Barnes has been a diehard Washington fan since the '80s. His wife of 14 years, Reneè Barnes, eventually came on board once they fell in love. They have been season ticket members since 2018. In the eyes of Alonzo Barnes, who played sports seriously growing up, staying on the ride of recent years comes down to what the essence of sport is all about.

"You stick with the team. You root them on. You give them the confidence. You implant that fire to help them move forward and do better."

The Barnes' feel excited about the resurgence of fans. For Alonso Barnes, no doubt, the feeling of Sunday conjured notes of the days at RFK he used to love. That feeling for him was a home he feels the franchise is on the right track back to.

Landover natives and sisters Belinda Jackson and Bernice Brooks have also kept coming to games. The lifelong Washingtonians have tried their best every year to go to at least a couple each season. As the two stepped out of a WOW tailgate with amenities they had never seen before, the "Welcome Home" meaning for the kind of fans they have been took on new clarity.