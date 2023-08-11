Commanders vs. Browns | How to watch, listen and live stream

WHERE TO WATCH THE COMMANDERS ON TV

The Commanders preseason broadcast for Week 1 will air locally on NBC4 and will include Washington Legend Brian Mitchell as the analyst, Chick Hernandez as the play-by-play announcer, and Washington Legend Logan Paulsen as the sideline analyst.

Brian Mitchell played 10 seasons with Washington and has been a staple in the DC market as a broadcaster for over 30 years. Chick Hernandez is a Silver Spring native, University of Maryland alum, and is an Emmy Award-winning journalist for his work covering the franchise. Logan Paulsen spent six years playing in Washington and will be returning for his second season as the sideline analyst and can be seen regularly as an analyst on Washington Commanders COMMAND CENTER.