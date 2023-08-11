News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders vs. Browns | How to watch, listen and live stream

Aug 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders travel to play the Cleveland Browns on Aug. 11 with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch, listen and live stream the game.

QUICK FACTS

  • Cleveland leads the all-time series, 35-12-1.
  • Washington's previous matchup against Cleveland came on New Year's Day, when Cleveland won at home, 34-20.
  • Washington has not won a game at Cleveland since Dec. 16, 2012, when the team secured a 38-21 victory.
  • Washington's largest margin of victory against Cleveland came on Oct. 13, 1991, when Washington blew up the Browns at RFK Stadium, 42-17.
  • Washington's first victory against Cleveland came on Sept. 25, 1955, when Eddie LeBaron scored two touchdowns in a 27-17 win.

WHERE TO WATCH THE COMMANDERS ON TV

The Commanders preseason broadcast for Week 1 will air locally on NBC4 and will include Washington Legend Brian Mitchell as the analyst, Chick Hernandez as the play-by-play announcer, and Washington Legend Logan Paulsen as the sideline analyst.

Brian Mitchell played 10 seasons with Washington and has been a staple in the DC market as a broadcaster for over 30 years. Chick Hernandez is a Silver Spring native, University of Maryland alum, and is an Emmy Award-winning journalist for his work covering the franchise. Logan Paulsen spent six years playing in Washington and will be returning for his second season as the sideline analyst and can be seen regularly as an analyst on Washington Commanders COMMAND CENTER.

Take a look at the Washington Commanders traveling to Cleveland for their preseason opener against the Browns.

HOW TO LISTEN TO THE COMMANDERS ON THE RADIO

  • The Washington Commanders Radio broadcast is packed with pro commentary! Join host Julie Donaldson, Washington Ring of Honor member London Fletcher and play-by-play announcer Bram Weinstein as they anchor the team's gameday radio broadcasts.
  • Coverage starts two hours before kickoff with the Official Washington Commanders Pregame Show, which can be found on the Commanders app.
  • Catch the breakdown of the game as we take your calls immediately following the game.
  • Washington Commanders Radio on the Washington Commanders Broadcast network can be heard on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM), the flagship station for Washington Commanders Football. Download the free iHeartRadio app or ask your smart device to "play BIG 100 on iHeartRadio." Check out the Washington Commanders Radio Network affiliates, HERE.

WHERE TO STREAM THE COMMANDERS GAME

  • Fans within the Commanders' local home marketing area can watch the game on Commanders.com. The game will be available at kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET.

