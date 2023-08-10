'They're doing a heck of a job': Bieniemy pleased with steady improvement from O-Line

While most of the fans' attention was on the Washington Commanders' receivers making all the flashy plays during Tuesday's practice, the offensive line was on the other end of the field practicing what some would consider the more important work: making the blocks that would allow the skill players to get the ball in their hands.

The focus of the drill centered around picking up stunts by the defensive line, and the reps were separated with the tackles and guards as well as the guards and centers working in tandem. On the left side of the line, Chase Young and Jonathan Allen used their speed, power and quickness to work around Charles Leno and Chris Paul while also pushing their opponents into the pocket -- a win for the defense.

The right side of the line fared better. Sam Cosmi and Andrew Wylie recognized the moves Daron Payne and Montez Sweat were making, passed off the defensive linemen with ease and won the rep, earning some praise from their fellow offensive linemen and Juan Castillo.

The drill summed up much of how the Commanders' offensive line, which underwent significant overhaul this offseason, has performed in training camp. It hasn't all been great, which is somewhat expected from a group that is still getting to know each other while learning a new system, but there has been steady progress as practices have gotten more physical