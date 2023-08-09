Training camp notebook, Day 13 | Jack Del Rio wants defense to start fast, create more turnovers in 2023

The Washington Commanders wrapped up their last practice of the week on Wednesday, concluding their prep for the first preseason opener against the Cleveland Browns. Here are some observations from Day 13 of camp.

-- We'll start things off with defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio, who spoke to the media after practice. Del Rio had two priorities for the defense this offseason. First, he wants the unit to start faster in 2023, which has been a problem for the Commanders in previous seasons. The defense has finished in the top five in terms of yards allowed two of the last three seasons, but lackluster performances in the first six weeks left the team playing catchup for the rest of the year. To do that, Del Rio wants to see the team cut down on mental mistakes.