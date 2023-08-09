News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Training camp notebook, Day 13 | Jack Del Rio wants defense to start fast, create more turnovers in 2023

Aug 09, 2023 at 02:17 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

08042023 Trainging Camp EF00049
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders wrapped up their last practice of the week on Wednesday, concluding their prep for the first preseason opener against the Cleveland Browns. Here are some observations from Day 13 of camp. 

-- We'll start things off with defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio, who spoke to the media after practice. Del Rio had two priorities for the defense this offseason. First, he wants the unit to start faster in 2023, which has been a problem for the Commanders in previous seasons. The defense has finished in the top five in terms of yards allowed two of the last three seasons, but lackluster performances in the first six weeks left the team playing catchup for the rest of the year. To do that, Del Rio wants to see the team cut down on mental mistakes. 

"There's just a certain level of focus that we have kind of kicked in after experiencing some things," Del Rio said. "We've done that. Now it's time to start fast."

PHOTOS | Training Camp, Day 12

The fans were back in the stands as the Washington Commanders began Day 12 of training camp. Check out the top photos from this morning. (Photos by Emilee Fails and Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders)

08082023 Training Camp37151
1 / 146
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp37152
2 / 146
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp37153
3 / 146
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp37155
4 / 146
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp37156
5 / 146
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp37158
6 / 146
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp37159
7 / 146
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp37160
8 / 146
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp37161
9 / 146
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp37162
10 / 146
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp37163
11 / 146
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp37164
12 / 146
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp37165
13 / 146
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp37166
14 / 146
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp37167
15 / 146
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp37168
16 / 146
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp37169
17 / 146
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp37170
18 / 146
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp37171
19 / 146
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp37172
20 / 146
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp37173
21 / 146
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp37174
22 / 146
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp37175
23 / 146
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp37176
24 / 146
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp37177
25 / 146
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp37178
26 / 146
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp37179
27 / 146
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp37180
28 / 146
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp37181
29 / 146
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp37182
30 / 146
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp37183
31 / 146
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp37184
32 / 146
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp37185
33 / 146
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp37186
34 / 146
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp37187
35 / 146
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp37188
36 / 146
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp37189
37 / 146
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp37190
38 / 146
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp37191
39 / 146
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp37192
40 / 146
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp37193
41 / 146
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp37194
42 / 146
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp37195
43 / 146
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp37196
44 / 146
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp37197
45 / 146
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp37198
46 / 146
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp37199
47 / 146
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp37200
48 / 146
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp37201
49 / 146
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp37202
50 / 146
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp37203
51 / 146
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp37204
52 / 146
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp37205
53 / 146
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp37206
54 / 146
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp37207
55 / 146
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp37208
56 / 146
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp37209
57 / 146
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp37210
58 / 146
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp37211
59 / 146
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp37212
60 / 146
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp37213
61 / 146
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp37214
62 / 146
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp37215
63 / 146
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp37216
64 / 146
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp37217
65 / 146
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp37218
66 / 146
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp37219
67 / 146
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp37220
68 / 146
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp37221
69 / 146
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp37222
70 / 146
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp37223
71 / 146
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp37224
72 / 146
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp37225
73 / 146
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp37226
74 / 146
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp37227
75 / 146
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp37228
76 / 146
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp37229
77 / 146
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp37230
78 / 146
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp37231
79 / 146
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp37232
80 / 146
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp37233
81 / 146
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp KC37147
82 / 146
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp EF00004
83 / 146
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp EF00096
84 / 146
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp EF00097
85 / 146
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp EF00082
86 / 146
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp EF00095
87 / 146
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp EF00086
88 / 146
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp EF00093
89 / 146
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp EF00091
90 / 146
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp EF00085
91 / 146
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp EF00087
92 / 146
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp EF00069
93 / 146
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp EF00084
94 / 146
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp EF00083
95 / 146
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp EF00068
96 / 146
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp EF00080
97 / 146
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp EF00081
98 / 146
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp EF00053
99 / 146
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp EF00067
100 / 146
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp EF00062
101 / 146
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp EF00061
102 / 146
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp EF00038
103 / 146
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp EF00057
104 / 146
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp EF00059
105 / 146
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp EF00058
106 / 146
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp EF00056
107 / 146
08082023 Training Camp EF00052
108 / 146
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp EF00051
109 / 146
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp EF00055
110 / 146
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp EF00031
111 / 146
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp EF00050
112 / 146
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp EF00047
113 / 146
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp EF00048
114 / 146
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp EF00049
115 / 146
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp EF00045
116 / 146
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp EF00046
117 / 146
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp EF00041
118 / 146
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp EF00024
119 / 146
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp EF00042
120 / 146
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp EF00036
121 / 146
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp EF00044
122 / 146
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp EF00043
123 / 146
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp EF00037
124 / 146
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp EF00035
125 / 146
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp EF00029
126 / 146
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp EF00032
127 / 146
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp EF00025
128 / 146
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp EF00030
129 / 146
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp EF00027
130 / 146
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp EF00016
131 / 146
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp EF00018
132 / 146
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp EF00023
133 / 146
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp EF00012
134 / 146
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp EF00013
135 / 146
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp EF00015
136 / 146
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp EF00014
137 / 146
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp EF00010
138 / 146
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp EF00008
139 / 146
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp EF00011
140 / 146
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp EF00009
141 / 146
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp EF00006
142 / 146
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp EF00001
143 / 146
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp EF00002
144 / 146
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp EF00007
145 / 146
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082023 Training Camp EF00005
146 / 146
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Another issue for the Commanders has been a lack of turnovers. They created 18 takeaways in 2022, which ranked 26th in the NFL. It's a positive sign that Washington finished among the best in the league in several categories, but Del Rio knows the defense needs to create more opportunities for the offense to improve "the health of the team."

"Another turnover here or there in several of the ball games could make the difference between four or five wins or not," Del Rio said.

-- Del Rio sounded pleased when asked what he has seen from the defense in camp. Players are paying attention to details, playing smart and taking care of their bodies.

"If you want to be great, there's no shortcut. You've gotta put in the work," Del Rio said. "Our guys have bought into that. We're all accountable. We're working hard together and improving."

Related Links

-- The starters are not expected to play much in Friday's preseason game, meaning the backups and players on the roster bubble will get a shot to prove themselves in a game scenario. Del Rio is eager to see what the rest of the defensive roster can offer to the team.

"It'll be a good time to let players that we don't know as much about [help us] learn more about them, to look at some of the more development of the guys that are here returning," Del Rio said. "One thing we want to do is have a lot of usage, roles, packages...and we're building towards that right now with what we're doing. It'll be great to see them in live action."

-- Let's go back to what happened on the field today. Sam Howell continued to stack impressive days today. He looked sharp in the first 11-on-11 periods of the day with passes to Jahan Dotson and Cole Turner.

-- Speaking of which, Howell and Dotson have developed strong chemistry together. The two connected several times at the start of practice with one of the more impressive reps being a throw-and-catch where Dotson found soft spot in the defense's zone between three defenders.

-- It's become customary to mention anytime Howell and Terry make an explosive play, and that is exactly what happened in the second half of practice when McLaurin secured a deep pass downfield with Darrick Forrest in coverage.

-- As impressive as Howell's pass was, the throw of the day came from Jake Fromm while working with the third offensive group. Fromm delivered a beautiful ball to Zion Bowens, who made the over-the-shoulder catch near the middle of the field.

-- Another impressive grab came from Marcus Kemp, who leaped up to secure the pass from Jacoby Brissett before stepping out of bounds.

-- A couple of the Commanders' tight ends had some eye-catching blocks. John Bates cleared the way for Derrick Gore, who ran down the sideline and into the end zone. With the third group, Curtis Hodges opened a lane for Chris Rodriguez on the right side of the field.

-- Speaking of Rodriguez, the rookie has been catching Randy Jordan’s eye recently. After one run that resulted in decent yardage, Jordan praised Rodriguez by saying the run was "big time."

Related Content

news

Commanders' Salute Day delivers connection, dose of fun to members of the military community

Building on last year's edition, this summer's Salute Day featured a larger military presence, representatives and family members from a dozen nonprofits, a strong turnout from the Washington Salute program and a number of initiatives to ensure the military community in attendance felt celebrated. 
news

Jack Del Rio | 'Guys are growing on both sides of the ball and I love it'

Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio addressed the media after practice on Aug. 9. Here is a full transcript of the press conference.
news

Ron Rivera | 'I've seen the improvements'

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera addressed the media before practice on Aug. 9. Here is a full transcript of the press conference.
news

Eric Bieniemy | 'It's been fun watching this growth process and I think the sky can be the limit for this kid'

Washington Commanders assistant head coach/offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy addressed the media after practice on Aug. 9. Here is a full transcript of the press conference.
news

Ron Rivera | 'You see him adapt to who he who he's playing'

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera addressed the media after practice on Aug. 9. Here is a full transcript of the press conference.
news

Wake Up Washington | UDFA Mason Brooks has caught coaches' attention

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023.
news

Joey Slye, Michael Badgley embracing kicker competition

Kicker isn't normally a position that comes up when discussing training camp battles. But while the competition at quarterback between Sam Howell and Jacoby Brissett has gotten most of the attention, the struggle for who will be scoring field goals and extra points for the Washington Commanders is perhaps one of the most important for the team in 2023. 
news

Training camp notebook, Day 12 | Bieniemy thinks 'the sky could be the limit' for Howell

Quarterback has been an infamously turbulent position for the Washington Commanders since 2018 with 13 players starting at least one game since 2018. The hope is that Sam Howell, listed as "QB1" on the unofficial depth chart, will be the one to calm those waters.
news

Commanders sign S Joshua Kalu, P Colby Wadman

The Washington Commanders have announced the following roster move on Tuesday.
news

Joey Slye | 'I just go out and handle my own business'

Washington Commanders kicker Joey Slye addressed the media after practice on Aug. 7. Here is a full transcript of the press conference.
news

Michael Badgley | Kicking competition is 'a good opportunity'

Washington Commanders kicker Michael Badgley addressed the media after practice on Aug. 7. Here is a full transcript of the press conference.
Advertising