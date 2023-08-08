Joey Slye, Michael Badgley embracing kicker competition

"They're both doing great," Way said. "They're both nailing a lot of kicks, but as a holder in that regard, you just gotta do what you can to help them out."

Slye is streaky when it comes to extra points, though, and last year was a prime example of that. He hit 85.7% of his PATs in 2022, and for his career, he has only gone above 90% in a season once in his career.

Slye knows that has been an issue.

"Obviously my PATs have been a topic of discussion," Slye said. "I just need to be more consistent when it comes to those. For me, just consistency in my steps, set up, everything like that has been something I've been progressing since I was a rookie."

Slye has been in the league long enough to know that players experience competition all the time. He's won competitions with kickers in the past with the other player getting cut; he's also been cut himself and not been in a competition. In his experience, the best way to handle it is to be as consistent as possible.