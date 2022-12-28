News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders vs. Browns preview | Playoffs on the line

Dec 28, 2022 at 12:00 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

clevswaspreview

The Washington Commanders are coming back to FedExField for a pivotal matchup against the Cleveland Browns. Here's everything you need to know about the game, presented by Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the Washington Commanders.

GAME INFORMATION

Date: Jan. 1

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: FedExField (Landover, Maryland)

WATCH: FOX

  • Adam Amin (play-by-play)
  • Mark Schlereth (analyst)
  • Kristina Pink (sideline)

RADIO:

  • Julie Donaldson (Host)
  • Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
  • London Fletcher (analyst)
  • Washington Commanders Radio on the Washington Commanders Broadcast network can be heard on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM), the flagship station for Washington Commanders Football. Download the free iHeartRadio app or ask your smart device to "play BIG 100 on iHeartRadio." Check out the Washington Commanders Radio Network affiliates, HERE.

Related Links

QUICK HITS

  • Washington will host the Cleveland Browns in Week 17 at FedExField. Washington is 12-34-1 all-time against the Browns at last played the team in Cleveland in 2020.
  • Washington is 3-1 against the Browns dating back to 2008 and is 5-16-1 against the Browns at home all-time.
  • Washington will finish their AFC slate with the Browns. The team is currently 3-1 against the AFC this season. With a win, they would win four games against AFC opponents in the same season for the first time since 1991 when the club recorded four wins against AFC opponents.
  • Defensive tackle Daron Payne is 0.5 sacks away from 10 this season. He would become the second defensive tackle in franchise history since the stat became official in 1982 to record 10 or more sacks in a single season since Dave Butz recorded a record 11.5 in 1983.

COACHING STAFF

Washington:

  • Head coach Ron Rivera (3rd season in Washington)
  • Offensive coordinator Scott Turner (3rd)
  • Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio (3rd)
  • Special teams coordinator Nate Kaczor (4th)

Cleveland:

  • Head coach Kevin Stefanski (3rd in Cleveland)
  • Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt (3rd)
  • Defensive coordinator Joe Woods (3rd)
  • Special teams coordinator Mike Priefer (4th)

INDIVIDUAL STAT LEADERS

Washington:

  • Passing Yards -- QB Taylor Heinicke (1,859)
  • Passing TDs -- QB Taylor Heinicke (12)
  • Rushing Yards -- RB Brian Robinson (710)
  • Rushing TDs -- RB Antonio Gibson (3)
  • Receiving Yards -- WR Terry McLaurin (1,092)
  • Receiving TDs -- WR Jahan Dotson (7)
  • Tackles -- LB Jamin Davis (95)
  • Sacks -- DT Daron Payne (9.5)
  • Interceptions -- S Darrick Forrest (4)

Cleveland:

  • Passing Yards -- QB Jacoby Brissett (2,608)
  • Passing TDs -- QB Jacoby Brissett (12)
  • Rushing Yards -- RB Nick Chubb (1,344)
  • Rushing TDs -- RB Nick Chubb (12)
  • Receiving Yards -- WR Amari Cooper (1,004)
  • Receiving TDs -- WR Amari Cooper (7)
  • Tackles -- S Grant Delpit (95)
  • Sacks -- DE Myles Garrett (13.5)
  • Interceptions -- CB Denzel Ward and S Grant Delpit (2)

PHOTOS | Commanders vs. 49ers, Week 16

The Washington Commanders are on the field warming up for their Week 16 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. (Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders)

DSC07200
1 / 25
DSC07164
2 / 25
DSC07208
3 / 25
DSC07187
4 / 25
DSC07234
5 / 25
DSC07503
6 / 25
DSC07378
7 / 25
DSC07263
8 / 25
DSC07969
9 / 25
DSC07587
10 / 25
DSC07676
11 / 25
DSC07907
12 / 25
DSC08123
13 / 25
DSC07881
14 / 25
DSC08427
15 / 25
DSC08666
16 / 25
DSC08465
17 / 25
DSC08706
18 / 25
DSC08489
19 / 25
DSC08819
20 / 25
DSC09256
21 / 25
EF305619
22 / 25
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
EF305625
23 / 25
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
EF305535
24 / 25
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
DSC09317
25 / 25
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

TEAM STATS

Washington:

  • Total offense -- 19th (336.4 YPG)
  • Scoring offense -- 24th (19.0 PPG)
  • Passing offense -- 19th (212.7 YPG)
  • Sacks allowed -- T-24th (42)
  • Rushing offense -- 13th (123.7 YPG)
  • Third-down offense -- 25th (35.5%)
  • Total defense -- 4th (313.0 YPG)
  • Scoring defense -- 12th (20.9 PPG)
  • Passing defense -- 7th (198.6 YPG)
  • Sacks -- T-12th (37)
  • Rushing defense -- 13th (114.4 YPG)
  • Third-down defense -- 3rd (32.6%)
  • Time of possession -- 1st (32:51)
  • Turnover differential -- T-22nd (-3)

Cleveland:

  • Total offense --10th (355.1 YPG)
  • Scoring offense -- 14th (21.5 PPG)
  • Passing offense -- 22nd (207.7 YPG)
  • Sacks allowed -- T-11th (32)
  • Rushing offense -- 5th (147.3 YPG)
  • Third-down offense -- 20th (38.0%)
  • Total defense -- 16th (335.9 YPG)
  • Scoring defense -- 21st (22.9 PPG)
  • Passing defense --8th (201.5 YPG)
  • Sacks -- T-26th (30)
  • Rushing defense -- 25th (134.3 YPG)
  • Third-down defense -- 8th (37.5%)
  • Time of possession -- 2nd (32:04)
  • Turnover differential -- T-22nd (-3)

Related Content

news

Practice report | Rivera says Washington needs a spark. He thinks Wentz can provide it.

Wentz has a better understanding of the offense after spending the past two months on Injured Reserve and as a backup. The hope is that will be enough to get Washington a playoff berth.

news

Commanders-Browns Week 17 injury report

The Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns have announced their injury reports for the Week 17 matchup.

news

Washington Commanders announce game activations for the team's fan appreciation game on New Year's Day, presented by Pepsi Zero Sugar

On Sunday, the Commanders will honor the Hogs offensive line as part of the franchise's 90th Anniversary season-long programming celebrating Washington Legends (team alumni) who have shaped team history. Known as one of the most accomplished offensive lines in NFL history, the Hogs helped Washington pave the way to three Super Bowl victories over the course of one decade.

news

Washington names Brian Robinson Jr. as team's Ed Block Courage Award recipient

New team identity pays tribute to regional culture of leadership and service as well as Washington's rich history and football legacy as the team enters its 90th Season.

news

Wake Up Washington | Jahan Dotson has been a menace for defenses

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.

news

Rivera names Carson Wentz Commanders' starting quarterback vs. Browns

Wentz, who the Commanders acquired via trade from the Indianapolis Colts in March, replaced Taylor Heinicke in the fourth quarter of the team's Christmas Eve game against the San Francisco 49ers and completed 12 of his 16 passes for 123 yards and a touchdown. It was the first time he had appeared in a game since Week 6 against the Chicago Bears.

news

'We control our destiny': Commanders refocus for final playoff push

Despite the downward trend, the Commanders still have much to play for in the final two games. They still have control of the seventh seed, and if they defeat the Cleveland Browns on New Year's Day plus the Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers all lose, they will earn their second playoff berth in two seasons.

news

NFC playoff picture | All the playoff scenarios heading into Week 17

The Washington Commanders have lost their past two games, but they are still in control of their own destiny with two games left. There is still a chance for them to get into the playoffs, but they will need to win out. Here is where Washington and the rest of the NFC stands heading into Week 17.

news

Wake Up Washington | Commanders controls playoff destiny with two games remaining

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022.

news

2022 Commanders Toy Giveaway presented by United Airlines delivers thousands of holiday gifts to Prince George's County families

Hosted by the Washington Commanders Charitable Foundation, the event was unique from other Washington toy giveaways because it brought together partners from across many sectors to level up the scale of the initiative and support so many more families this holiday season.

news

Numbers to know from Washington's Christmas Eve matchup with San Francisco

The Washington Commanders' Christmas Eve in California was spoiled by the San Francisco 49ers in a 37-20 defeat at Levi's Stadium. After a short week and a trip across the country, the Burgundy & Gold were unable to meet a formidable test from a 49ers team that had already clinched the NFC West. Here are three numbers to know from Washington's second-straight loss.

Advertising