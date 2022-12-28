Commanders vs. Browns preview | Playoffs on the line

The Washington Commanders are coming back to FedExField for a pivotal matchup against the Cleveland Browns. Here's everything you need to know about the game, presented by Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the Washington Commanders.
GAME INFORMATION
Date: Jan. 1
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: FedExField (Landover, Maryland)
WATCH: FOX
- Adam Amin (play-by-play)
- Mark Schlereth (analyst)
- Kristina Pink (sideline)
RADIO:
- Julie Donaldson (Host)
- Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
- London Fletcher (analyst)
- Washington Commanders Radio on the Washington Commanders Broadcast network can be heard on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM), the flagship station for Washington Commanders Football. Download the free iHeartRadio app or ask your smart device to "play BIG 100 on iHeartRadio." Check out the Washington Commanders Radio Network affiliates, HERE.
QUICK HITS
- Washington will host the Cleveland Browns in Week 17 at FedExField. Washington is 12-34-1 all-time against the Browns at last played the team in Cleveland in 2020.
- Washington is 3-1 against the Browns dating back to 2008 and is 5-16-1 against the Browns at home all-time.
- Washington will finish their AFC slate with the Browns. The team is currently 3-1 against the AFC this season. With a win, they would win four games against AFC opponents in the same season for the first time since 1991 when the club recorded four wins against AFC opponents.
- Defensive tackle Daron Payne is 0.5 sacks away from 10 this season. He would become the second defensive tackle in franchise history since the stat became official in 1982 to record 10 or more sacks in a single season since Dave Butz recorded a record 11.5 in 1983.
COACHING STAFF
Washington:
- Head coach Ron Rivera (3rd season in Washington)
- Offensive coordinator Scott Turner (3rd)
- Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio (3rd)
- Special teams coordinator Nate Kaczor (4th)
Cleveland:
- Head coach Kevin Stefanski (3rd in Cleveland)
- Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt (3rd)
- Defensive coordinator Joe Woods (3rd)
- Special teams coordinator Mike Priefer (4th)
INDIVIDUAL STAT LEADERS
Washington:
- Passing Yards -- QB Taylor Heinicke (1,859)
- Passing TDs -- QB Taylor Heinicke (12)
- Rushing Yards -- RB Brian Robinson (710)
- Rushing TDs -- RB Antonio Gibson (3)
- Receiving Yards -- WR Terry McLaurin (1,092)
- Receiving TDs -- WR Jahan Dotson (7)
- Tackles -- LB Jamin Davis (95)
- Sacks -- DT Daron Payne (9.5)
- Interceptions -- S Darrick Forrest (4)
Cleveland:
- Passing Yards -- QB Jacoby Brissett (2,608)
- Passing TDs -- QB Jacoby Brissett (12)
- Rushing Yards -- RB Nick Chubb (1,344)
- Rushing TDs -- RB Nick Chubb (12)
- Receiving Yards -- WR Amari Cooper (1,004)
- Receiving TDs -- WR Amari Cooper (7)
- Tackles -- S Grant Delpit (95)
- Sacks -- DE Myles Garrett (13.5)
- Interceptions -- CB Denzel Ward and S Grant Delpit (2)
TEAM STATS
Washington:
- Total offense -- 19th (336.4 YPG)
- Scoring offense -- 24th (19.0 PPG)
- Passing offense -- 19th (212.7 YPG)
- Sacks allowed -- T-24th (42)
- Rushing offense -- 13th (123.7 YPG)
- Third-down offense -- 25th (35.5%)
- Total defense -- 4th (313.0 YPG)
- Scoring defense -- 12th (20.9 PPG)
- Passing defense -- 7th (198.6 YPG)
- Sacks -- T-12th (37)
- Rushing defense -- 13th (114.4 YPG)
- Third-down defense -- 3rd (32.6%)
- Time of possession -- 1st (32:51)
- Turnover differential -- T-22nd (-3)
Cleveland:
- Total offense --10th (355.1 YPG)
- Scoring offense -- 14th (21.5 PPG)
- Passing offense -- 22nd (207.7 YPG)
- Sacks allowed -- T-11th (32)
- Rushing offense -- 5th (147.3 YPG)
- Third-down offense -- 20th (38.0%)
- Total defense -- 16th (335.9 YPG)
- Scoring defense -- 21st (22.9 PPG)
- Passing defense --8th (201.5 YPG)
- Sacks -- T-26th (30)
- Rushing defense -- 25th (134.3 YPG)
- Third-down defense -- 8th (37.5%)
- Time of possession -- 2nd (32:04)
- Turnover differential -- T-22nd (-3)