'We control our destiny': Commanders refocus for final playoff push

It is difficult to sum up the mood in the visiting locker room at Levi's Stadium better than Curtis Samuel did after the Washington Commanders' Christmas Eve game against the San Francisco 49ers.

"It's tough, not coming away with a win," Samuel said after the 37-20 loss. "But we just have to move on and focus on next week."

The Commanders have struggled all month after a dramatic win over the Atlanta Falcons put them two games above .500 and in the sixth seed of the playoffs. A tie and back-to-back losses gave them an 0-2-1 record in that span, so it is understandable that things have been a bit more somber for a team that had the best record in the NFL during their 6-1 stretch in October and November.

Despite the downward trend, the Commanders still have much to play for in the final two games. They still have control of the seventh seed, and if they defeat the Cleveland Browns on New Year's Day plus the Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers all lose, they will earn their second playoff berth in two seasons.

The team is aware of how important the next two weeks will be. That is why the focus remains high for the Burgundy & Gold.