News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

'We control our destiny': Commanders refocus for final playoff push

Dec 27, 2022 at 04:19 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

DSC00516

It is difficult to sum up the mood in the visiting locker room at Levi's Stadium better than Curtis Samuel did after the Washington Commanders' Christmas Eve game against the San Francisco 49ers.

"It's tough, not coming away with a win," Samuel said after the 37-20 loss. "But we just have to move on and focus on next week."

The Commanders have struggled all month after a dramatic win over the Atlanta Falcons put them two games above .500 and in the sixth seed of the playoffs. A tie and back-to-back losses gave them an 0-2-1 record in that span, so it is understandable that things have been a bit more somber for a team that had the best record in the NFL during their 6-1 stretch in October and November.

Despite the downward trend, the Commanders still have much to play for in the final two games. They still have control of the seventh seed, and if they defeat the Cleveland Browns on New Year's Day plus the Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers all lose, they will earn their second playoff berth in two seasons.

The team is aware of how important the next two weeks will be. That is why the focus remains high for the Burgundy & Gold.

"Well, nothing's changed," said coach Ron Rivera. "We're still in the same situation we were in going into this. We control our destiny. If we win the next two, we give ourselves a chance and we're in it. So that's up to us."

The feeling of playing meaningful football in early January is not a foreign one to Washington. The team was in the same position during the two previous seasons of Rivera's tenure, and just like the 2022 season, it started slowing before picking up enough steam to make a push in the final stretch.

Back in 2020, the late surge was enough to not only get Washington into the playoffs, but it also earned the NFC East division title with a 20-14 win over the Philadelphia Eagles that put Washington's final record at 7-9.

The same could not be said for last season, when a four-game winning streak put Washington at .500 after a 2-6 start and gave it a chance to get into the postseason with five straight division games to wrap up the schedule. But thanks in part to a COVID-19 outbreak, Washington collapsed in the final stretch by losing four of those games. The season finale victory against the New York Giants meant nothing since Washington had been eliminated the week before.

The path is different, but the Commanders have ended up in essentially the same spot after a stretch in which they won six of eight games. The fact that the final games mean so much means "everything" to the team, said Darrick Forrest.

"That's our opportunity. We can't miss it, so we're going to keep fighting. You learn from today and when we come out next weekend, we have to be prepared to fight and get this dub."

Related Links

The Commanders will play their final two games at home, the first of which being this weekend's game against the Browns. Cleveland was eliminated from contention last week after losing to the New Orleans Saints, but it has weapons on both sides of the ball, including quarterback Desean Watson, that could present problems for Washington. Since coming back from his suspension, Watson has completed 57.7% of his passes for 703 yards

Players like running back Nick Chubb and defensive end Myles Garrett have also shown that they are still some of the best at their position. Chubb has 1,344 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns, while Garrett has double-digit sacks. (13.5) for the fifth time in his six-year career.

So, the Commanders will take of deciding their fate with back-to-back home games.

"You can't really ask for much more than to have opportunity to try to get into the playoffs and we have two chances at home to do it," said Terry McLaurin. "We have to get back and see what we can do to get that done."

Should the Commanders manage to get into the playoffs, there are several factors that could help them make a run. They have one of the best defenses in the league, their offense is dedicated to running the ball and controlling the clock and they have a strong core of receivers.

However, the Commanders must be Cleveland first to keep those hopes alive for at least one more week.

"We're just focused on winning out trying to get a win these last two games and hopefully get us in the playoffs," Jahan Dotson said.

Related Content

news

NFC playoff picture | All the playoff scenarios heading into Week 17

The Washington Commanders have lost their past two games, but they are still in control of their own destiny with two games left. There is still a chance for them to get into the playoffs, but they will need to win out. Here is where Washington and the rest of the NFC stands heading into Week 17.

news

Wake Up Washington | Commanders controls playoff destiny with two games remaining

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022.

news

2022 Commanders Toy Giveaway presented by United Airlines delivers thousands of holiday gifts to Prince George's County families

Hosted by the Washington Commanders Charitable Foundation, the event was unique from other Washington toy giveaways because it brought together partners from across many sectors to level up the scale of the initiative and support so many more families this holiday season.

news

Numbers to know from Washington's Christmas Eve matchup with San Francisco

The Washington Commanders' Christmas Eve in California was spoiled by the San Francisco 49ers in a 37-20 defeat at Levi's Stadium. After a short week and a trip across the country, the Burgundy & Gold were unable to meet a formidable test from a 49ers team that had already clinched the NFC West. Here are three numbers to know from Washington's second-straight loss.

news

5 takeaways from Washington's loss against San Francisco

The Washington Commanders dropped their second straight game on Christmas Eve when they travelled to California to take on the San Francisco 49ers, 37-20. The Commanders remain in control of their playoff hopes, but they must win the final two games. Here are five takeaways from the weekend.

news

Commanders-49ers Stats & Snaps

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 37-20 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.

news

Wake Up Washington | Turning the page to Cleveland

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022.

news

Instant analysis | Commanders drop second straight with loss to 49ers

Carson Wentz came in for Taylor Heinicke in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough for the Commanders to pull out a win.

news

Washington Commanders vs. 49ers inactives, Week 16

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 16 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

news

NFC playoff picture | Here's where the Commanders stand in Week 16

The Washington Commanders may have lost their Week 15 matchup against the New York Giants, but they are still in control of their destiny heading into a matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Here's a look at the playoff picture in Week 16.

news

3 keys to Washington upsetting the 49ers

The Washington Commanders are heading into a critical matchup against the San Francisco 49ers that will drastically affect their playoff hopes. Here are three keys to securing the upset, presented by KIA.

Advertising