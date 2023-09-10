News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders vs. Cardinals | How to watch, listen and live stream

Sep 10, 2023 at 07:24 AM
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders host the Arizona Cardinals with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m. ET. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch, listen and live stream the game.

QUICK FACTS

  • Washington leads the all-time regular season series, 77-47-2.
  • The first time the two teams faced each other came on Oct. 16, 1932, when Washington was the Boston Braves and the Arizona franchise was located in Chicago.
  • Washington dominated the series with Arizona in the 1980s. The team amassed 18 victories against Arizona in that span with only three losses.
  • Washington will host Arizona at FedExField for the first time since 2017, when Washington claimed a 20-15 victory thanks to two touchdowns from Kirk Cousins and two field goals from Dustin Hopkins.
  • Washington's largest margin of victory against Arizona came in 1992, when Washington claimed a 41-3 win with touchdowns from Gary Clark, Ricky Sanders and Art Monk.

WHERE TO WATCH THE COMMANDERS ON TV

The Commanders broadcast for Week 1 will air locally on FOX and will include Washington Legend Mark Schlereth as the analyst, Adam Amin as the play-by-play announcer, and Kristina Pink as the sideline reporter.

PHOTOS | Commanders-Cardinals through the years

Check out the top photos of the previous matchups between the Washington Commanders and Arizona Cardinals. (Photos via The Associated Press)

HOW TO LISTEN TO THE COMMANDERS ON THE RADIO

  • The Washington Commanders Radio broadcast is packed with pro commentary! Join host Julie Donaldson, Washington Ring of Honor member London Fletcher and play-by-play announcer Bram Weinstein as they anchor the team's gameday radio broadcasts.
  • Coverage starts two hours before kickoff with the Official Washington Commanders Pregame Show, which can be found on the Commanders app.
  • Catch the breakdown of the game as we take your calls immediately following the game.
  • Washington Commanders Radio on the Washington Commanders Broadcast network can be heard on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM), the flagship station for Washington Commanders Football. Download the free iHeartRadio app or ask your smart device to "play BIG 100 on iHeartRadio." Check out the Washington Commanders Radio Network affiliates, HERE.

WHERE TO STREAM THE COMMANDERS GAME

  • Fans subscribed to NFL+ will be able to stream the game online. In addition to live game audio from every game this season, fan also have access to NFL RedZone, full and condensed game replays and Coaches Film.

SOCIAL MEDIA

